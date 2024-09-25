Paula Poundstone Comes to NJPAC Next Year

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Get ready for an evening of laughter at NJPAC with the legendary Paula Poundstone! Come to New Jersey Performing Arts Center on Friday, April 4, 2025, at 8 PM for an unforgettable comedy experience.



Paula Poundstone, known for her standout HBO specials like Cats, Cops, and Stuff and Paula Poundstone Goes to Harvard, will take the stage with her brilliant observational stand-up comedy that has made her a fan favorite.



As a regular panelist on NPR's "Wait, Wait... Don't Tell Me!" and the host of her successful comedy podcast "Nobody Listens to Paula Poundstone," Paula Poundstone's quick wit and humor are sure to leave you in stitches. Don't miss your chance to see this influential comedian live!



Tickets to see Paula Poundstone go on sale on Friday, September 27 at 10 a.m! Reserve tickets by visiting NJPAC.org or calling 888. GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722) or by visiting the NJPAC Box Office.

Comments