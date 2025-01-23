Patti Labelle to Bring 80/65 Tour to the New Jersey Performing Arts Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Get ready for the iconic Patti LaBelle as she brings her 80/65 Tour to the New Jersey Performing Arts Center. The legendary singer, author, and actress, who has won multiple Grammy Awards, is celebrating 65 years in show business at 80 years old.



Patti LaBelle, also known as the "godmother of soul," will grace the NJPAC stage, performing all her chart-topping hits. Her illustrious career began as the lead singer of the renowned group Patti LaBelle and the Bluebelles, later known as Labelle, and she achieved worldwide fame with the release of the disco classic "Lady Marmalade."



Throughout her solo career, Patti LaBelle has delivered unforgettable hits such as "On My Own," "If You Asked Me To," "Stir It Up," as well as soulful ballads like "You Are My Friend," "If Only You Knew," and "Love, Need and Want You."



With over 50 million records sold globally, Patti LaBelle's remarkable contributions have earned her a place in the Grammy Hall of Fame, the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and the Apollo Hall of Fame. Notably, Rolling Stone magazine recognized her as one of the '100 Greatest Singers.'





