Patsy's Pasta Sauce Giveaway Will Be Held at Swingin' Sinatra Event

Producer Karen Morris of Sand Castle Communications is presenting another swingin' event honoring musical icon Frank Sinatra, on Sunday August 14th, 2022, beginning at 11:30am, at the Avon Marina, 2 Main Street, Avon-By-the-Sea, New Jersey.

This musical event combines live entertainment by a marvelous Sinatra style vocalist, a delicious breakfast buffet, and for a few lucky attendees, a tasty give-a-way treat! Ms. Morris will raffle off jars of marinara sauce made especially by the ever popular NYC eatery, Patsy's Italian Restaurant, also well-known as Frank Sinatra's favorite restaurant! Located in midtown Manhattan, 236 West 56th Street, New York, NY, the restaurant remains one of the top places to dine on wonderful traditional Italian food.

Event guests will enjoy the song stylings of a highly acclaimed singer, Steven Maglio, who will perform a variety of classic Sinatra tunes; New York, New York, The Best, is Yet to Come, Come Fly With Me, My Way and many more.

For over a decade Mr. Maglio has been delighting audiences with his long running nightclub act, Sounds of Sinatra, at The Carnegie Club in New York City. Every Saturday evening he continues to swing with the 11- piece Stan Rubin Orchestra as part of two featured shows, Sinatra: Remembering The Sands," at 8:30PM followed by "Sinatra Songs" at 10:30PM.

Over the years many celebrities have enjoyed Mr. Maglio's talent, including famous actor and showman Tony Danza, who after hearing him sing commented "I like Steven's singing because he pays attention to those minor details that make a song popular, and then puts those details into his own renditions. That's one of the marks of a great singer."

Seating for the Avon event is indoors, but the room is airy with large windows which open and overlook the marina. The buffet and live music is all indoors. A small patio connected is to the main event room, with a few high top tables for those who wish to stay outdoors, weather permitting.

The Avon marina building venue does allow BYOB. Masks are optional.

Free event parking is available at 2 Main Street, Avon-By-The-Sea, NJ, or if the lot is full, free parking is available nearby at 43 Main Street.

Advance tickets are required to attend and are on sale now. For the ticket site link and code number needed to enter the ticket site, contact Karen Morris at sand3737@gmail.com.

