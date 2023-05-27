Patrizio Buanne to Play Victoria Theater at New Jersey Performing Arts Center in 2024

Multi-platinum Neapolitan crooner Patrizio Buanne will return to New Jersey to perform at the Victoria Theater at New Jersey Performing Arts Center (1 Center Street, Newark) on Friday, February 16, 2024 at 8:00PM. Tickets are $49.50 and $100 VIP (plus applicable fees) and available through Click Here or 1-888-GO-NJPAC. This concert was originally scheduled for October 20 and all previously purchased tickets will be honored on February 16. An email from NJPAC will be sent directly to ticket holders with more info.

For the past decade on concert stages around the world, Patrizio Buanne has thrilled audiences with his seductive vocals, and sold over 10 million albums worldwide. His blend of sexy ballads and up-tempo tunes are all rooted in the pop traditions of his Southern Italian homeland, earning him the title: “The Ambassador of Dolce Vita.” On best-selling albums like The Italian, Viva la Dolce Vita and more recent DVD Celebration! and Italianissimo, comes back to the States after successful tours in Australia, South Africa, Europe, Latin America and Asia following the release of BRAVO Patrizio, a compilation CD of his most popular songs.



