Paper Mill Playhouse Will Hold Private Industry Presentation For New Musical PERPETUAL SUNSHINE & THE GHOST GIRLS

A private industry presentation of the Richard Rodgers Award-winning musical Perpetual Sunshine & the Ghost Girls will take place at Paper Mill Playhouse on Monday, May 19.

Featuring an original through-composed 1920s/2020s mashup score, Perpetual Sunshine & the Ghost Girls tells the haunting true story of the capitalist exploitation and knowing radium poisoning of workers by the U.S. Radium Corporation in Orange, NJ—and the women who fought back, changing United States labor laws forever. Perpetual Sunshine & the Ghost Girls is an exciting contemporary take on a historical moment.

Featuring book and lyrics by Sara Cooper and music by Lynne Shankel, with music direction by Julie McBride, the reading is directed by Ann Yee. The cast includes Sherz Aletaha, Cayleigh Capaldi, Kayla Davion, Lucy Godinez, Caitlin Kinnunen, Mia Pak, Sydney Parra, and Kuhoo Verma. Casting is by Rachel Hoffman, CSA and the Stage Manager is Julia Jones.

Perpetual Sunshine & the Ghost Girls was presented at the National Alliance for Musical Theatre's Festival of New Musicals in 2022.

Perpetual Sunshine & the Ghost Girls was developed in part at the Rhinebeck Writers Retreat. Winner of the Richard Rodgers Award for Staged Readings administered by the American Academy of Arts and Letters. Developed in part at the University of Michigan Department of Musical Theatre. Financial support for this workshop is provided by the Richard Rodgers Award for Staged Readings administered by the American Academy of Arts and Letters and the University of Michigan Office of the Vice President for Research and the Arts Initiative.

This presentation is made possible in part by the Bye Family New Works Fund.

