Paper Mill Playhouse Reopens Outdoor Dining With Live Performances

Paper Mill Playhouse has announced in-person dining is back at Paper Mill Playhouse beginning this Wednesday. The Carriage House Restaurant at the F.M. Kirby Carriage House will be open for outdoor dining, in addition to curbside pickup, with live cabaret on Saturday nights.

The Carriage House Restaurant will be open from 5:00PM Wednesday - Saturday for prix fixe dinner, as well as high-top seating for small plates and cocktails. Brunch is available on Sunday from 11:00AM -2:00PM. "Paper Mill Playhouse is situated on a beautiful campus along the brook. We are fortunate to have a perfect setting to provide patrons an elegant al fresco dining and entertainment experience in an area vast enough to comply with state guidelines on social distancing for outdoor dining safety," said Mike Stotts, Managing Director.

Brookside diners will enjoy listening to recordings of musical theater favorites each night with live performance on Saturday nights beginning with Brookside Cabaret with Susan Speidel and Joe Regan scheduled for June 20, June 27 and July 4 and July 11 at 7:00PM. "We are thrilled to have this opportunity to provide live musical performances once again. Paper Mill Playhouse has been bringing audiences live theater for 83 years and we will continue to do so by adjusting to what this means in the face of the current pandemic." Mark S. Hoebee, Producing Artistic Director. Rain dates for live entertainment are the following Sunday nights. Additional live performances to be announced.

The brookside dining prix fixe two course dinner is $40 per person Wednesday-Friday, and $65 per person on nights with live entertainment. Small plates and cocktails are available at the high-top tables with a $30 minimum per person on nights with live entertainment. Sunday brunch is $30 per person including fresh fruit salad and a choice of entrée. For additional information, to make reservations, order curbside pickup and to learn more about our safety protocols visit papermill.org/restaurant.

Related Articles Shows View More New Jersey Stories

More Hot Stories For You