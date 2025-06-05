PSYCHO BEACH PARTY to be Presented At The Blue Moon Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Have you ever wondered what a 1960's surfer romp like Gidget and the films of Frankie Avalon and Annette Funicello would be like if it was combined with an Alfred Hitchcock suspense thriller like Spellbound and Marnie? The result is Psycho Beach Party, a campy, raunchy parody by Charles Busch. This comedy opened Off-Broadway in 1987 and later was turned into a movie of the same name in 2000 starring Lauren Ambrose, Thomas Gibson, and Amy Adams.

Psycho Beach Party follows a young girl named Chicklet who wants to break out of her dorky girl persona and become a surfer like the hip beach bums Kanaka, StarCat, Yo-Yo, Provoloney, and Nicky. However, her nerdy Best Friend Berdine and Joan Crawford like mother hold her back. As Chicklet develops into the person she wants to be, unbeknownst to her she actually has multiple personalities and they are starting to come out and cause hair-raising terror on the beaches of Malibu lead by the dominatrix Ann Bowman.

The production stars Hannah Lee DeFrates as Chicklet, Michaela Miranda as Berdine, Mia Caruso as StarCat, Patrick Walton as Kanaka, Shabria Moore as Bettina, Kristine Knowlton as Marvel Ann, Sam Williams as Yo-Yo, Evan Long as Provoloney, Kimberly Pizarro as Mrs. Forrest, and Ben Weidner as Nicky. The production is directed by Cheryl Stark and Patrick Connelly.

Psycho Beach Party is being produced at The Blue Moon Theatre with a special arrangement with Concord Theatricals. Psycho Beach Party opens June 6, 2025 and runs two weekends with evening performances Fridays and Saturdays at 8:00pm and a special matinee performance at 2:00pm on June 8, 2025.

The Blue Moon Theatre is an all volunteer non-profit theatre located at 13 West Avenue in Woodstown New Jersey in the historic Woodstown Opera House. The intimate theatre can hold less than 70 people and allows for no bad seat in the house.

