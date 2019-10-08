PSO Celebrates 100-Year-Old Cello Concerto With Pablo Ferrández

On Saturday, October 26 at 8 pm and Sunday, October 27 at 4 pm, the Princeton Symphony Orchestra (PSO) celebrates 100 years of Sir Edward Elgar's beloved Cello Concerto in E Minor, Op. 85 with a performance featuring soloist Pablo Ferrández. Mr. Ferrández caused a sensation this summer when he performed at the Hollywood Bowl to critical acclaim with Gustavo Dudamel and the Los Angeles Philharmonic. Also on the program of late romantic works are Jean Sibelius' The Swan of Tuonela and Johannes Brahms' Symphony No. 3 in F Major, Op. 90. Edward T. Cone Music Director Rossen Milanov conducts. Both concerts are at historic Richardson Auditorium, in Alexander Hall on the campus of Princeton University.

Rossen Milanov has worked with Pablo Ferrández since the early stages of his career in Spain. Of the cellist he said, "Pablo is a unique artist who brings incredible intimacy to his interpretations. He infuses the music with a sense of discovery, fluidity, and passion that I find a deeply moving experience."

Pablo Ferrández

Prizewinner at the XV International Tchaikovsky Competition, V Paulo International Cello Competition and ICMA 2016 "Young Artist of the Year," Pablo Ferrández announces himself as a musician of stature. Praised for his authenticity and hailed by critics, he continues to build a brilliant career through collaborations with internationally renowned artists and world leading orchestras. His 2019-20 season includes a European tour alongside Anne-Sophie Mutter, Khatia Buniatishvili and the London Philharmonic performing Beethoven's Triple Concerto, debuts with Bayersichen Rundfunk Symphony Orchestra under Daniele Gatti, Orchestre National de France, Basel Symphony, Düsseldorf Symphony, Tonkunstler Symphony, Royal Philharmonic, Borusan Philharmonic, Orquestra Sinfonica do Porto, Detroit Symphony, Columbus Symphony, Princeton Symphony, and returns to the Louisiana Philharmonic, Barcelona Symphony, OSPA, and Bilbao Symphony.

Composed in 1919, Elgar's intensely personal concerto gained in popularity and became part of the cello repertoire following Jacqueline Du Pre's legendary performances of the work in the 1960s. It continues to be a showpiece today. Originally conceived as an opera prelude, Sibelius' TheSwan of Tuonelareferences Tuonela, the land of death in Finnish mythology, and opens with the English horn as the voice of a lonely swan there. Brahms' third symphony was written in just four months, and has a compact structure which harkens to the natural world he observed during a stay near the Rhine.

Ticket prices range from $30-$100 (children 17 years and younger accompanied by an adult receive a 50% discount). Tickets for thisand other PSO Classical Series concerts as well as discount ticket packages are available by phone: 609-497-0020 and online at princetonsymphony.org.

Programs, artists, dates, and times are subject to change.





