Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
2023 Tony Nominations Updating Live!

PAW PATROL LIVE Comes to NJPAC in December

Performances are December 29-30.

May. 02, 2023  
PAW PATROL LIVE Comes to NJPAC in December

Nickelodeon and VStar Entertainment Group present PAW Patrol Live! "The Great Pirate Adventure." This action-packed, music-filled production is based on the top-rated animated preschool series PAW Patrol, produced by Spin Master Entertainment and airing on Nickelodeon. Guests will see Ryder and his team of pups embark on a pirate-themed adventure to uncover hidden treasure. Do not miss this PAWsome opportunity to see the whole pack in this live touring stage performance. Tickets for all 5 performances in Newark, N.J. are on sale Friday, May 5th at 10:00 a.m. and may be purchased at pawpatrollive.com.

In PAW Patrol Live! "The Great Pirate Adventure," Mayor Goodway is getting everything shipshape for a big Pirate Day celebration in Adventure Bay. When Cap'n Turbot falls into a dark and mysterious cavern, it's PAW Patrol to the rescue! Chase, Marshall, Rubble, Skye, Rocky and Zuma save Cap'n Turbot and discover a secret pirate treasure map that leads them on an epic adventure. Things get ruff when Mayor Humdinger wants to find the treasure first for Foggy Bottom. The pups need all paws on deck for this pirate adventure, including help from the newest pup who's all ears...Tracker! Using their heroic rescue skills, problem solving and teamwork, the pups set sail to save the day. No job is too big, no pirate pup is too small!

PAW Patrol Live! "The Great Pirate Adventure is the perfect way for families to create lifelong memories and provides kids the opportunity to experience in-person theater. Since its debut in the Fall of 2016, PAW Patrol Live! has been seen by over 4.3 million people, providing fans in over 40 countries with an unforgettable Broadway-style production. The performance is an interactive live stage show, encouraging audiences to learn pirate catchphrases, dance the pirate boogie and help the pups follow the treasure map and solve picture puzzles throughout their mission!




State Theatre New Jersey Presents LeAnn Rimes, May 20 Photo
State Theatre New Jersey Presents LeAnn Rimes, May 20
The fully renovated State Theatre New Jersey presents LeAnn Rimes the story...so far tour on Saturday, May 20 at 8pm. Opening for LeAnn Rimes is special guest, Williams Honor. Tickets range from $39-$69.  
Centenary Stage Company Announces Summerfest Lineup Of Concerts And Musical Theatre Photo
Centenary Stage Company Announces Summerfest Lineup Of Concerts And Musical Theatre
Centenary Stage Company, a not-for-profit professional theater in Hackettstown has announced their Summerfest lineup of Concert events and Musical Theater. The summer 2023 season will feature two concerts and two musical theatre productions in the months of June – August.
Paper Mill Playhouse Reveals 2023 Rising Star Award Nominations Photo
Paper Mill Playhouse Reveals 2023 Rising Star Award Nominations
Paper Mill Playhouse has announced the nominations for the 2023 Rising Star Awards!
Student Blog: Beating Burnout Photo
Student Blog: Beating Burnout
The next thing I know, it's an hour later and all I've accomplished is TikTok asking me if I want to snooze because I've been online for 30 minutes.

More Hot Stories For You


Players Guild of Leonia Presents FLOWERS IN YOUR HAIR: A 60s Musical RevuePlayers Guild of Leonia Presents FLOWERS IN YOUR HAIR: A 60s Musical Revue
May 2, 2023

Get ready to step back in time with Flowers in Your Hair - A 60's Musical Revue at the Players Guild of Leonia. From May 19th through the 21, 2023, the Guild will showcase this exciting production at its theater located at 130 Grand Ave., Leonia, NJ 07605.
PAW PATROL LIVE Comes to NJPAC in DecemberPAW PATROL LIVE Comes to NJPAC in December
May 2, 2023

​​​​​​​Nickelodeon and VStar Entertainment Group present PAW Patrol Live! “The Great Pirate Adventure.” This action-packed, music-filled production is based on the top-rated animated preschool series PAW Patrol, produced by Spin Master Entertainment and airing on Nickelodeon. Guests will see Ryder and his team of pups embark on a pirate-themed adventure to uncover hidden treasure.
Centenary Stage Company Announces Summerfest Lineup Of Concerts And Musical TheatreCentenary Stage Company Announces Summerfest Lineup Of Concerts And Musical Theatre
May 1, 2023

Centenary Stage Company, a not-for-profit professional theater in Hackettstown has announced their Summerfest lineup of Concert events and Musical Theater. The summer 2023 season will feature two concerts and two musical theatre productions in the months of June – August.
Paper Mill Playhouse Reveals 2023 Rising Star Award NominationsPaper Mill Playhouse Reveals 2023 Rising Star Award Nominations
May 1, 2023

Paper Mill Playhouse has announced the nominations for the 2023 Rising Star Awards!
New Jersey Repertory Company to Present PRIDE 2023 in JuneNew Jersey Repertory Company to Present PRIDE 2023 in June
April 29, 2023

New Jersey Repertory Company “NJRep”, located at 179 Broadway in Long Branch will present PRIDE 2023 June 3 through 25. This month-long celebration includes an Art Gallery Show, a Photography Exhibit, and five one-act plays running throughout the month.
share