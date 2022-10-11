Opera Talk With Lou Barrella At Opera At Florham To Explore Confrontational Duets In Opera

Join Opera at Florham this fall for Opera Talk, a series of free presentations on Opera with music educator Lou Barrella, Saturdays from 11:00 am to 12:30 pm. Register at Operaatflorham.org. Walk-ins welcome.

The November 19, 2022 event will discuss Confrontational Duets in Opera at the Hartman Lounge, The Mansion, Fairleigh Dickinson University, 285 Madison Ave, Madison, NJ.

In addition, details and tickets for the 2022-2023 concert season may be found at operaatflorham.org. Save with our Season Subscription.