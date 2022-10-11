Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Opera Talk With Lou Barrella Announced At Opera At Florham - Festive Operatic Gatherings

At the October 22, 2022 event, the program will be exploring Festive Operatic Gatherings at the Kemmerer Library.

Oct. 11, 2022  

Join Opera at Florham this fall for Opera Talk, a series of free presentations on Opera with music educator Lou Barrella, Saturdays from 11:00 am to 12:30 pm. Register at Operaatflorham.org. Walk-ins welcome.

Our November 19, 2022 event will discuss Confrontational Duets in Opera at the Hartman Lounge, The Mansion, Fairleigh Dickinson University, 285 Madison Ave, Madison, NJ.

In addition, details and tickets for our 2022-2023 concert season may be found at operaatflorham.org. Save with our Season Subscription.


