Opera At Florham Announces New Date for LOVE, DEATH AND REDEMPTION

The performance is being held in person in The Mansion at Fairleigh Dickinson University, Madison, NJ.

Mar. 22, 2022  
Opera at Florham has changed their "Love, Death and Redemption," to Sunday, April 3, 2022 at 3 pm. Join them for an afternoon of love, conflict, deceit, tragedy, forgiveness and redemption. Their concert features Soprano Maria Natale and Baritone Joe Lodato. Piano accompaniment is provided by Artistic Director Mary Pinto.

The performance is being held in person in The Mansion at Fairleigh Dickinson University, Madison, NJ. More information is available at operaatflorham.org.

Tickets are $25 for adults and $10 for students.

They are also hosting their annual International Vocal Competition on Sunday, May 1 at 3 p.m. at our venue TBA in the Morristown, NJ area with prizes totaling $10,000.

Audition link: https://www.yaptracker.com/applications/opera-at-florham-2022/



