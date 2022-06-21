Ocean Grove Camp Meeting Goes 'All In' For Christian Pop/Rock/Acoustic Concerts This Summer

In keeping with this season's summer theme, the Ocean Grove Camp Meeting Association (OGCMA) is going "All In" with popular Christian Pop/Rock/Acoustic music starting on Saturday July 9th with Niah and Allisha Merrill, followed by the Sidewalk Prophets and Sanctus Real with Special Guest Dave Hinrich on Saturday July 16th. On Saturday July 30, the "All In" Celebration and Praise Fest takes place from 1 pm to 5 pm on Ocean Pathway and the Boardwalk Pavilion.

Niah and Allisha Merrill

July 9th at 7:30 PM - GREAT AUDITORIUM - FREE CONCERT

Cossing the genres of traditional, classical, and modern hymns, the Merrills' music focuses hearts to bring praise to the Creator of music. Niah and Allisha partner with many talented writers, orchestrators and musicians around the country to produce quality music that is both spiritual and relevant. They sing and play an assortment of instruments (including the piano, trumpets, flugelhorn, hand drums, and Irish penny whistles) in a variety of inspirational musical styles.

Sidewalk Prophets, Sanctus Real and Dave Hinrich

July 16th at 7:30 PM - GREAT AUDITORIUM

Order tickets at https://www.oceangrove.org/concert

With three major studio albums, five #1 hits, and eight top 5 songs under their belt Sidewalk Prophets has solidified their place among the elite artists in Christian music. SP has released 4 CDs including their latest recording "The Things That Got Us Here" in 2020. The excitement level is high-energy, and the trajectory remains upward for this Indiana native band.

Formed in 1996, the Ohio-based trio Sanctus Real has seen major success over their 25-year career span, earning two GRAMMY Award nominations, a GMA Dove Award and six GMA Dove nominations. With a total of nine studio albums, the band has sold more than 1.2 million albums and their music has been streamed 210+ million times globally. With a cumulative radio audience totaling 3.7 billion, they also have more than 25 million lifetime YouTube streams and tour with such artists as, MercyMe, Jeremy Camp, Needtobreathe, Skillet, and more.

Acoustic guitarist Dave Hinrich was born into a musical family in western New York, Dave learned to play piano, drums, and guitar at a very young age. His love for music and passion for sound led him to study audio engineering at The Recording Workshop and Lava Room Recording in Cleveland, where he spent and spent many years volunteering in various music ministry roles and worked as a Senior Director of Worship Arts. Today, Dave is a highly sought-after traveling acoustic artist performing both small and large venues across the country.

On Saturday July 30, OGCMA presents its 2022 "All In" Celebration and Praise Fest from 1 to 5 pm on Ocean Pathway. It's free and family friendly ! Enjoy food, fun, games, plus music and worship opportunities at the Boardwalk Pavilion throughout the afternoon. Praise Fest will be capped off by a free live performance featuring Seventh Time Down.