Ocean Grove Camp Meeting Association Presents MUSIC ECLECTICA: SACRED MUSIC THROUGH THE AGES

The Ocean Grove Camp Meeting Association (OGCMA) will present "Music Eclectica: Sacred Music Through the Ages," on Sunday July 28, 2022 at 7:30 PM at the Great Auditorium.

The GA is located at Pilgrim and Ocean Pathways in Ocean Grove NJ. All Facilities are handicapped-accessible. This is a non-ticketed, free admission concert and a free will offering will be accepted. More info: https://www.oceangrove.org/sacred-masterworks.

According to Jason C. Tramm (Conductor and OGCMA's Director of Music Ministries) the eclectic program "will feature a variety of sacred music styles from the classical majesty of Beethoven's Kyrie to the mystic minimalism of Ola Gjeilo's Sunrise Mass; from the romantic splendor of Gounod's Saint Cecelia Mass; to the spectacular finale of Handel's Messiah."

Another highlight of the program will be two movements conducted by contemporary composer Tim Sharp from his choral work "Come Away to the Skies: A High, Lonesome Mass," which draws upon the rich heritage of the American frontier and Bluegrass. With violins, guitar, banjos and drums, the music will "surely get the audience's feet tapping in authentic Bluegrass fashion."

Soloists are Monica Ziglar (Soprano), Laura Zahn (Mezzo), Ronald Naldi (Tenor), Justin Gonzalez, (Tenor) and Justin Beck (Bass). Organ accompaniment is by OGCMA's Gordon Turk.

Order of Program

Beethoven: Kyrie from Mass in C

Gjeilo: Gloria from Sunrise Mass (Strings only)

Sharp: Credo from A High, Lonesome Mass (Guitar and Banjo only)

Gounod: Sanctus/Benedictus from St. Cecelia Mass

Verdi: Offertorio from the Requiem

Sharp: Angus Dei from A High, Lonesome Mass

Handel: Worthy is the Lamb/Amen from The Messiah

For more information about the conductors, visit https://www.jasontramm.net/ or Tim Sharp https://www.mcp.us/tim-sharp.