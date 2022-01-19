OUR TOWN Hits The Kelsey Theatre Stage, January 21

Shakespeare '70 will present "Our Town," weekends January 21 through January 30, 2022 at the Kelsey Theatre on the West Windsor campus of Mercer County Community College. Tickets are $18 for children, students and senior citizens, and $20 for adults.

Thornton Wilder's classic drama explores the universal themes of life, death and everything in between. The play, which takes place in a small New England town at the turn of the 20th century details the lives of two families, the Gibbs and the Webbs, and posits the question: "Do human beings realize life while they live it? Is there hope for something more?"

American dramatist and theatrical producer Edward Albee described "Our Town" as "the finest play ever written by an American," and "The New York Times" described the play as "Thornton Wilder's masterpiece."

Wilder, whose works are said to "explore the connection between the commonplace and the cosmic dimensions of human experience," sets "Our Town" in the small town of Grover's Corners in three acts: "Daily Life," "Love and Marriage," and "Death and Eternity." It premiered on Broadway at Henry Miller's Theatre in 1938.

The cast includes: Curt Foxworth of Hightstown as Stage Manager; Kate Augustin of Yardley, Pennsylvania as Emily Webb; Angela Fasanella of Hamilton as Mrs. Webb; Ray Fallon of Collingswood as Mr. Webb/ Professor Willard; Jake Burbage of Delran as George Gibbs; Monique Beasley of Trenton as Mrs. Gibbs; Jim Bloss of Marlton as Doc Gibbs; Madison Russell of Yardley, Pennsylvania as Rebecca Gibbs; Nicholas La Russa of Hamilton as Wally Webb; Lyndsey Rose Harper of Allentown as Mrs. Soames; Juan Carlos Gonzalez-Najera of Burlington as Simon Stimson; Michael Gilbert of Plainsboro as Constable Warren; Sean Barton of Barnegat as Joe/Si Crowell; Matthew Swanson of Titusville as Howie Newsome, Sam Craig; and Emma Sava of Monmouth Junction as Young Girl.

The production team includes: Co-Director Jake Burbage of Delran; Co-Director Frank Falisi of Freehold; Co-Producer and Stage Manager Lili Timmes of Princeton; Co-Producer Curt Foxworth of Hightstown; Assistant Stage Manager Kailey Fitzgerald of Jackson; Props Master Judi Parrish of West Trenton; and Costume Consultant Brittany Rivera of Califon.

Tickets may be purchased online at KelseyTheatre.org or by calling the Kelsey Box Office at 609-570-3333. Tickets may also be ordered directly at https://ci.ovationtix.com/35232.

Please note: For everyone's protection masks must be worn in the theater and proof of vaccination or of a negative Covid test no older than 48 hours is required at the door.