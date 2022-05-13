OUR LADY OF 121ST STREET Comes to Nutley Little Theatre

This character-driven, dark comedy revolves around the death of Sister Rose, a nun who was much loved by an uptown neighborhood's residents. As the play begins, we discover that Sister Rose's body has disappeared; the funeral room where the empty casket sits is closed off as a crime scene and the mourners are forced to hang around waiting for news. Due to these extraordinary circumstances, emotions are running especially high. As the characters wait, they confront each other and themselves about their shared pasts and uncertain futures.



The cast includes:



Chimera Thompson - Inez

Andre Ezeugwu - Rooftop

Nick Pascarella - Balthazar

George Seylaz - Gail

Gina Sarno - Marcia/Sonia

Natali Parra - Norca

Patrick Horan - Father Lux

Peter Vaiknoras- Flip

Richard Pearson - Victor/Pinky

Gabriel Drouet - Edwin



While the Readers Theatre events are free, the company does accept donations via Venmo, GoFundMe, PayPal, check, or cash.

This show is not suitable for children.

Please note all patrons of Nutley Little Theatre must show proof of vaccination or a negative Covid test taken within 48 hours of the performance date. Masks are optional. All cast and crew members are vaccinated.

For more information, please visit NutleyLittleTheatre.com.

