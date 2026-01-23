ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO’S NEST To Run At Algonquin Arts Theatre

🎭 NEW! New Jersey Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for New Jersey & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Algonquin Arts Theatre will continue its 2025–2026 season with Ken Kesey’s stage adaptation of One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest, running for four performances only from February 14 through February 21.

Set inside a state mental institution, the play follows the arrival of Randle P. McMurphy, whose defiance disrupts the strict authority enforced by Nurse Ratched. The story examines power, conformity, and resistance as tensions escalate within the ward, presenting a confrontation that has remained a cornerstone of American drama since its debut.

Pamela Ward, Executive Director of Algonquin Arts Theatre, said the play addresses enduring questions about authority and agency, describing the production as a work that aligns with the theatre’s commitment to presenting challenging material.

The cast includes TJ McNeill as Randle P. McMurphy, Arielle Dymyd as Nurse Ratched, Jeanpaul Isaacs as Chief Bromden, Steven Copp as Dale Harding, Garrett Gallinot as Billy Bibbit, Brendan Keffner as Cheswick, Jake Manna as Martini, John B. Gekle, Jr. as Ruckly, Michael Gonzalez as Dr. Spivey, John C. Short as Scanlon, Josh Ferro as Aide Warren, Martin Cordero as Aide Williams, Rebecca Conn as Nurse Flinn and Sandra, Philip Hickey as Colonel Matterson, Travis V. Whitaker as Aide Turkle, and Taylor Rose Frisco as Candy Starr.

The production is directed by Gina Lupi. The creative team includes fight choreographer John C. Short, dramaturg Dylan Sheppard, rehearsal stage manager Marissa DeVeau, production stage manager Rachel Krupnick, scenic designer Jason Greenhouse, lighting designer Roman Klima, Costume Designer Emily Davis, sound designer Jan Topoleski, and prop designer and production manager Joe Ficarra, with Julie Nagy serving as artistic producer.

Performances will take place at Algonquin Arts Theatre, located at 60 Abe Voorhees Drive in Manasquan, New Jersey. Tickets start at $27 and are available through the theatre’s website, by phone, or at the box office during regular business hours.