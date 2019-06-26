OGCMA Presents Solisti Ensemble 7/18

If it's summer on the Jersey Shore and it's classical music, then it can only be heard at the Ocean Grove Camp Meeting Association (OGCMA). And this year, returning by popular demand and to help OGCMA celebrate its 150th anniversary, is SOLISTI ENSEMBLE, a unique 11-piece string ensemble that has been a seasonal mainstay in The Great Auditorium for years. Appearing as part of the multi-faceted "Summer Stars Classical Series," Solisti's concert will be held on Thursday, July 18th at 7:30pm. Tickets are $17.00, $10 for students. Order online at www.oceangrove.org or call 800-590-4064. The Great Auditorium is located at Pilgrim and Ocean Pathways in Ocean Grove, New Jersey. All facilities are handicapped accessible.

SOLISTI ENSEMBLE - now in its 11th season, was founded by violinist Byung-Kook Kwak. Based in New York, the group consists of 11 string soloists and chamber musicians dedicated to reviving the traditions of small-ensemble chamber music. Solisti is exceptional, both for its unique size and the individual virtuosity of each member. They perform not only classical chamber music, but also pieces of pop, tango, and jazz. Solisti has held concerts in major venues nationwide. Those in the metropolitan area include frequent appearances at Alice Tully Hall as well as Zankel Hall and the Stern Auditorium at Carnegie Hall.

The Evening's Program

Adagio for Strings - Samuel Barber

Rondo from Violin Concerto in A-major, K 216 - Mozart

Carmen Fantasy - Sarasate - (Christine Kwak, violin soloist)

Concerto for Organ and Orchestra - Brixi - (Gordon Turk, organ soloist)

Allegro Vivace from Souvenir de Florence - Tchaikovsky

Plus: Assorted short pieces, including Hungarian dances and portions of Sleeping Beauty

- Program Still In Development -

About Byung-Kook Kwak - This seasoned violinist and Solisti's director pursues a busy, versatile career as a soloist, chamber musician and educator. He is a member of the Sea Cliff Chamber Players and is also very active as a concertmaster, including serving as conductor of the Summit Music Festival Orchestra, the Queens Symphony Orchestra, and the Manhattan School of Music Summer Festival Orchestra. Kwak has received consistent critical acclaim for his orchestral performances with the Baltimore Symphony, Atlanta Symphony, American Symphony, Los Angeles Chamber Symphony, Stuttgart Chamber Orchestra, Cologne Radio Orchestra, Bamberger Symphony, Rotterdam Philharmonic and French National Orchestra. He has also been a choral conductor for over 20 years; was assistant to Aaron Rosand at Mannes College of Music for ten years; and is currently a faculty member of the Manhattan School of Music Pre-College, Lehman College, Queens College, Westchester Conservatory of Music and Chairman of Strings at the Jewish Academy of Fine Arts.





