Nunnbetter Dance Theatre To Welcome Guest Artists To Join The 25th Anniversary Production Of THE NUTCRACKER

Nunnbetter Dance Theatre (NDT) began offering dance classes in Bergenfield, NJ 25 years ago in 1998. That same year NDT also produced their first full production of The Nutcracker. NDT's annual presentation of The Nutcracker is a full-scale professional production that offers NDT students a chance to take part in an exceptional show, with intricate costumes, lighting, and of course, impeccable dancing. The NDT Nutcracker is not just critically acclaimed and beloved by audiences, but has become a true holiday tradition for many Bergen County residents.

Joining the cast this year, NDT will welcome guest artist Daniel Alejandro Guzman. Guzman was the gold medalist at the Youth America Grand Prix 2023 Finals for his performance in Flames of Paris, winning a contract with the prestigious American Ballet Theatre Studio Company along with many scholarships nationally. He is also the 2023 Grand Prix winner at the Universal Ballet Competition. He currently is training with the Fort Lauderdale Youth Ballet under the direction of German Dager. Mr. Guzman will dance the role of the Cavalier alongside NDT's Juliet Alkaysi in the role of the Sugar Plum Fairy. Sharing the role of Snow Queen, Caitlin Liau and Lilly Tsurushima will be dancing with Corey Betts who was a company dancer with Eugene Ballet from 2013 to 2020. He is now a freelance performer/instructor based in New York. Lastly, NDT guest artist Alfredo Ajram who has danced with numerous companies in Venezuela, Colombia, Ecuador, Chile, Peru, Argentina, Brazil, Spain, Ecuador, Portugal, Italy, and now the USA will be playing multiple roles including the Act II Sultan with Caitlin Liau as Coffee from Arabia and the feared and despised Rat King who will battle NJ's own Eldric Etra.

Since beginning in 1998, NDT has proven that exceptional dance training along with professional quality performance opportunities provide a unique opportunity for young dancers. "I am so proud to be the Owner and Director of Nunnbetter Dance Theatre since 2016", says Kimberly Galberaith. "The NDT annual production of The Nutcracker is beautiful, it is heartwarming and most of all, it is one of the most professional and exquisite productions of The Nutcracker around. I am so grateful to the NDT Company Artistic Director, Ernie Prinz, along with the other choreographers and production team who have created nothing less than magic."

Nunnbetter Dance Theatre offers all styles of dance training, but is predominantly known for their exceptional ballet training program and pre-professional ballet company. With over 6000 sq. ft of space, including three large, professional size studios; a fully equipped in-studio theater; costume shop; and a prestigious faculty of accomplished and accredited teachers, NDT offers the level of high quality training that would be expected in New York City.

Nunnbetter Dance Theatre is looking forward to participating in the prestigious Youth America Grand Prix (YAGP) ballet competition in Philadelphia this January. Then in May, NDT Pre-Professional Company dancers will be cast in the NDT Spring Concert ballet production still to be announced. NDT is also excited to once again offer the NDT Pre-Professional Company dancers a master class with Chun Wai Chan, Principal Dancer with New York City Ballet. "We believe exposing our dancers to these incredible guest artists dancing with us this Nutcracker and offering them the opportunity to take master classes with professional artists such as Chun Wai Chan provide them with an amazing educational experience beyond their daily classes." says NDT Company Artistic Director, Ernie Prinz.

"Dancing at Nunnbetter Dance Theatre has never been more exciting or rewarding. As the studio turns 25 and celebrates the past, we are looking to our future, and welcome new, emerging dancers to join us at any time," says Galberaith. "We look forward to sharing our 25th Anniversary production of The Nutcracker with our audience members young and old."

The NDT production of The Nutcracker will run Friday, December 15th at 7:00pm, Saturday, December 16th at 2:00 and 7:00 pm and Sunday, December 17th at 2:00pm at Bergen County Academies, 200 Hackensack Ave, Hackensack, NJ. Tickets are available at Click Here or contact Jodi Capeless at Jodi@NunnbetterDance.com to learn more.