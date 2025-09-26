North Shore Civic Ballet Seeks Donations and Volunteers for Annual Holiday Auction

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



North Shore Civic Ballet (NSCB) will ring in the season with its annual online Holiday Auction, running November 16–December 5, 2025 on Bidding for Good.

The nonprofit dance company is seeking donations of gift cards/certificates, artwork, jewelry, handmade items, apparel, tickets, experiences, and services, and invites volunteers to help procure items, spread the word, and support auction operations. Items may be previewed online prior to the launch at biddingforgood.com/ballet.

Now celebrating its 51st season, NSCB is a 501(c)(3) organization based in Marblehead. Net proceeds from the auction will fund student scholarships, new choreography, costuming, special educational projects, and essential dance resources that train the next generation of artists in the North Shore region.

How to Donate Items

Businesses and individuals may contribute gift cards/certificates (hotel stays, restaurants, spas, retail, car detailing, massage, photography, craft/luxury services), tickets (sports, concerts, theatre, museums, excursions), and other unique experiences. Unexpired/unused certificates are welcome. All items are photographed and featured online with descriptions for donor visibility.

Drop-off/Pick-up:

Marblehead School of Ballet, 115 Pleasant St., Marblehead, MA — please call 781-631-6262 in advance to schedule.

Community members can support the auction by procuring items, creating/distributing flyers, and assisting with other tasks. To volunteer, call 781-631-6262.

Tax-deductible donations to NSCB (a 501(c)(3)) are also welcome and help sustain training, productions, and outreach.

For more information about the North Shore Civic Ballet, the auction, and volunteer opportunities, call 781-631-6262 or visit https://marbleheadschoolofballet.com/ballet/the-company/.