Nimbus Dance Performs At NJPAC With NJ Symphony Orchestra

Nimbus Dance returns to the New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) on November 14 at 7 PM, accompanied by musicians from the New Jersey Symphony Orchestra (NJSO) in a collaboration that brings together the two acclaimed New Jersey non-profit arts groups. The evening features Nimbus' world premiere of Falling Sky, choreographed by Artistic Director Samuel Pott.

Falling Sky includes new music commissioned by internationally-recognized composer Qasim Naqvi. The work is performed alongside Mr. Pott's seminal 2015 dance, Patch of Turf, in which a tour-de-force quartet of female dancers manipulate a 12' x 8' piece of artificial grass, poignantly revealing both our estrangement from the natural world and insatiable appetite for its resources. Where Patch of Turf boils with the earthbound immediacy of biology, evolution, and survival, Falling Sky, a full company work for eight dancers, conjures the lofty, spiritual realm of the skies, addressing the intangible implications of a changing climate and natural world to our psyche and consciousness. Award-winning video artists Laia Cabrera and Isabelle Duverger add projected scenic design to Falling Sky. Chamber musicians from the New Jersey Symphony Orchestra perform Qasim Naqvi's scores live for both works, creating an intensely vivid theatrical experience.

Also performed at NJPAC will be the return of Dawn Marie Bazemore's The After Party, homage to jazz legends Nina Simone and Nancy Wilson. With vibrant, quick, and spirited choreography and intricate musicality, this crowd-pleasing ode to jazz explores intertwined relationships, dynamics, and joy of movement. Mr. Pott's The Glare From These Horizons will also be performed.

Tickets for the evening are available at www.njpac.org/events/detail/nimbus-dance-2019.





