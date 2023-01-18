Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Nikkole Salter's TORN ASUNDER Opens At Luna Stage, February 2

Set in the years leading up to and immediately following emancipation, Torn Asunder is the story of a formerly enslaved woman's quest to reunite with her husband and son.

Jan. 18, 2023  
Luna-Stage/">Luna Stage launches its 2023 season with Obie-winner and Pulitzer-nominee Nikkole Salter's Torn Asunder, a searing historical drama. Set in the years leading up to and immediately following emancipation, Torn Asunder is the story of a formerly enslaved woman's quest to reunite with her husband and son.

Torn Asunder begins previews on Feb 2 with an official opening on Feb 4, and runs through Feb 26. As part of Luna's commitment to equity and access, all tickets are offered on a sliding scale ($10-$80) and no one will be turned away for lack of funds. Tickets are available at www.lunastage.org/torn-asunder.

The play is inspired by Dr. Heather Andrea Williams' book Help Me Find My People, praised by the New York Times for its "revelation of the bonds forged by the collective grief and resilient love of a people finding themselves." Williams details the poignant and often fruitless, "information wanted" advertisements placed in newspapers by formerly enslaved people searching for missing loved ones, as well as heartbreaking stories of separation and the complexities of freedpeople's lives as they navigated unspeakable loss.

Luna-Stage/">Luna Stage has premiered multiple works by Salter, including Carnaval, Lines In The Dust, and Indian Head, which the theatre also commissioned. Torn Asunder marks Salter's fourth production at Luna, and her first since becoming Chair of Theatre Arts at Howard University.

Student matinee and group options are also available. For further info, contact the theatre at info@lunastage.org.




