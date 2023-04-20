New Shows Added to The Black Box Spring Staged Reading Series in Englewood

From Now through April 30th, The Black Box presents an eclectic series of new and under-produced plays, many at the start of the "incubation" process! These dynamic staged readings are being presented on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays - most starting at 8:00PM! The location is the new Black Box loft space, located at 8 East Palisade Avenue, 2nd Floor, between Van Brunt and Dean Streets.

Artistic collaborators throughout the series include: David Auburn, Eric Bogosian, Kevin Corrigan, Daniel Dorr, Gregg Edelman, Danielle Ferland. Michael Gardiner, Ken Levine, Hope Lauren, Danielle MacMath, Chris Marzulla, Katie North, Keith Reddin, Matt Okin, Steve Sarao, Ilana Schimmel, Tim Venable, Daniel Yaiullo, and more.

The schedule of performances is as follows:

Eric Bogosian's Skunkweed

Directed by Matt Okin

Thursday April 20* and Friday April 21

*Feat. Kevin Corrigan

David Auburn's The Columnist

Directed by Gregg Edelman

Saturday April 22 and Sunday April 23

Keith Reddin's Solitary Man

Directed Michael Gardiner

Thursday, April 27 at 8PM

Matthew Okin's Mister Sunshine

Directed by Michael Gardiner

Friday, April 28 at 8PM

Meredith Adam's #OneInnocentWoman

Directed by Leslie Pickwick

Saturday, April 29 at 8:30PM

Finally, on Sunday, April 30 at 6PM please join us at The Black Box for a ribbon cutting ceremony for the new loft space, sponsored by the Northern New Jersey Chamber of Commerce and with special guests including Englewood Mayor Michael Wildes. An Open House at The Black Box with a variety of light entertainment will continue afterward into the evening.

For all play readings, tickets are $20 general admission with limited seating. For any schedule and guest appearance updates or adjustments, please visit www.blackboxpac.com.

For further information, email blackboxpac@gmail.com as box office hours vary: (201) 569-2070. Visit us on socials @blackboxpac.