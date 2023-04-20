Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Advertisement

New Shows Added to The Black Box Spring Staged Reading Series in Englewood

Performances run through April 30.

Apr. 20, 2023  
New Shows Added to The Black Box Spring Staged Reading Series in Englewood

From Now through April 30th, The Black Box presents an eclectic series of new and under-produced plays, many at the start of the "incubation" process! These dynamic staged readings are being presented on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays - most starting at 8:00PM! The location is the new Black Box loft space, located at 8 East Palisade Avenue, 2nd Floor, between Van Brunt and Dean Streets.

Artistic collaborators throughout the series include: David Auburn, Eric Bogosian, Kevin Corrigan, Daniel Dorr, Gregg Edelman, Danielle Ferland. Michael Gardiner, Ken Levine, Hope Lauren, Danielle MacMath, Chris Marzulla, Katie North, Keith Reddin, Matt Okin, Steve Sarao, Ilana Schimmel, Tim Venable, Daniel Yaiullo, and more.

The schedule of performances is as follows:

Eric Bogosian's Skunkweed

Directed by Matt Okin

Thursday April 20* and Friday April 21

*Feat. Kevin Corrigan

David Auburn's The Columnist

Directed by Gregg Edelman

Saturday April 22 and Sunday April 23

Keith Reddin's Solitary Man

Directed Michael Gardiner

Thursday, April 27 at 8PM

Matthew Okin's Mister Sunshine

Directed by Michael Gardiner

Friday, April 28 at 8PM

Meredith Adam's #OneInnocentWoman

Directed by Leslie Pickwick

Saturday, April 29 at 8:30PM

Finally, on Sunday, April 30 at 6PM please join us at The Black Box for a ribbon cutting ceremony for the new loft space, sponsored by the Northern New Jersey Chamber of Commerce and with special guests including Englewood Mayor Michael Wildes. An Open House at The Black Box with a variety of light entertainment will continue afterward into the evening.

For all play readings, tickets are $20 general admission with limited seating. For any schedule and guest appearance updates or adjustments, please visit www.blackboxpac.com.

For further information, email blackboxpac@gmail.com as box office hours vary: (201) 569-2070. Visit us on socials @blackboxpac.




Cedar Creek High School Receives National Recognition For Theatre Education Program Photo
Cedar Creek High School Receives National Recognition For Theatre Education Program
Greater Egg Harbor Regional High School District's Cedar Creek High School has been honored with the distinction of being named a Premiere Community for Theatre Education for its outstanding commitment in the field.
Kelsey Theatre Presents the Yardley Players Production of HELLO, DOLLY! Photo
Kelsey Theatre Presents the Yardley Players' Production of HELLO, DOLLY!
Yardley Players will celebrate the golden age of the American musical at Kelsey Theatre with the comedic masterpiece 'Hello, Dolly!' The show runs weekends from Friday, April 28 through Sunday, May 7 with matinee and evening performances. Kelsey Theatre is located at 1200 Old Trenton Road on the Mercer County Community College campus in West Windsor. 
Sinatra & Dessert Event Will Welcome Special Guest Christopher Riddle of The Nelson Ri Photo
Sinatra & Dessert Event Will Welcome Special Guest Christopher Riddle of The Nelson Riddle Orchestra
Sinatra & Dessert, a swingin’ event featuring live entertainment and fascinating discussions,  will spotlight musical icons Frank Sinatra and Nelson Riddle, on Sunday, May 7th, 2023, beginning promptly at 2:30pm until 4:30pm,  at the Avon Marina Building, 2 Main Street, Avon-By-The-Sea, New Jersey.
OUR SHRINKING, SHRINKING WORLD Premieres at NJ Rep Next Month Photo
OUR SHRINKING, SHRINKING WORLD Premieres at NJ Rep Next Month
New Jersey Repertory Company “NJRep”, located at 179 Broadway in Long Branch is proud to present “Our Shrinking, Shrinking World” written by Richard Dresser and directed by Joe Cacaci.

More Hot Stories For You


Cedar Creek High School Receives National Recognition For Theatre Education ProgramCedar Creek High School Receives National Recognition For Theatre Education Program
April 19, 2023

Greater Egg Harbor Regional High School District's Cedar Creek High School has been honored with the distinction of being named a Premiere Community for Theatre Education for its outstanding commitment in the field.
Kelsey Theatre Presents the Yardley Players' Production of HELLO, DOLLY!Kelsey Theatre Presents the Yardley Players' Production of HELLO, DOLLY!
April 19, 2023

Yardley Players will celebrate the golden age of the American musical at Kelsey Theatre with the comedic masterpiece 'Hello, Dolly!' The show runs weekends from Friday, April 28 through Sunday, May 7 with matinee and evening performances. Kelsey Theatre is located at 1200 Old Trenton Road on the Mercer County Community College campus in West Windsor. 
Sinatra & Dessert Event Will Welcome Special Guest Christopher Riddle of The Nelson Riddle OrchestraSinatra & Dessert Event Will Welcome Special Guest Christopher Riddle of The Nelson Riddle Orchestra
April 19, 2023

Sinatra & Dessert, a swingin’ event featuring live entertainment and fascinating discussions,  will spotlight musical icons Frank Sinatra and Nelson Riddle, on Sunday, May 7th, 2023, beginning promptly at 2:30pm until 4:30pm,  at the Avon Marina Building, 2 Main Street, Avon-By-The-Sea, New Jersey.
OUR SHRINKING, SHRINKING WORLD Premieres at NJ Rep Next MonthOUR SHRINKING, SHRINKING WORLD Premieres at NJ Rep Next Month
April 19, 2023

New Jersey Repertory Company “NJRep”, located at 179 Broadway in Long Branch is proud to present “Our Shrinking, Shrinking World” written by Richard Dresser and directed by Joe Cacaci.
Free Family Events For Alvin Ailey Day Come to NJPAC Next WeekFree Family Events For Alvin Ailey Day Come to NJPAC Next Week
April 19, 2023

Dancers of all ages and levels of expertise  are invited to join NJPAC and Ailey Arts In Education & Community Programs (AIE) for free classes, workshops and conversations at the 15th annual Ailey Day celebration at the Arts Center, beginning at 9 AM on Saturday, April 29.
share