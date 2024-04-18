New Jersey Youth Symphony to Celebrate 45th Anniversary at NJPAC

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The New Jersey Youth Symphony will present its 45th Anniversary Celebration Concert on Sunday, May 5 at 3:00 p.m. at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center in Newark. Experience a grand celebration of the Garden State’s premier youth orchestra program as its three full symphony orchestras and Jazz Orchestra come together with alumni for a triumphant concert commemorating the 45th season. Special guest stars George Marriner Maull of The Discovery Orchestra and jazz legend Rufus Reid join the jubilee led by NJYS conductors Dion Tucker, Mark Gunderman, Simon Lipskar, and Helen H. Cha-Pyo. The celebratory program features works by Holst, Copland, Rufus Reid, Valerie Coleman, James Ra, and Respighi.

Audience members are invited to take a sweeping look at the New Jersey Youth Symphony’s 45-year history and the road ahead. Tickets are $20, $35, and $50, available at NJPAC.org. VIP Tickets can be purchased for $150 and include premium seating and admission to the post-concert reception. VIP Tickets, as well as more ways to support NJYS, can be found at NJYS45.givesmart.com.

Said Maestro George Marriner Maull, "As founding Music Director and Conductor of the New Jersey Youth Symphony, nothing could make me happier than the celebration of the youth symphony's 45th Anniversary—an amazing accomplishment in the lifespans of today’s nonprofits. The New Jersey Youth Symphony, a vital part of the Wharton Arts family, is now flourishing under the artistic leadership of Helen Cha-Pyo and her staff. It is flourishing beyond the wildest dreams of those of us—and there were so many during those first eighteen years beginning in 1979—who planted and nourished this seed. Just gaze at and listen to what that seed has blossomed into...Happy 45th Anniversary indeed!"

“As we commemorate the New Jersey Youth Symphony's remarkable 45-year journey, this concert stands as a tribute to the unwavering dedication, exceptional talent, and boundless passion of our young musicians, their families, our devoted artistic and administrative teams, and our invaluable community partners—including public school music educators, private teachers, and generous supporters,” said Helen H. Cha-Pyo, Artistic Director and Principal Conductor. “Creating an inclusive and nurturing environment where our youth can explore their potential requires a collaborative effort. At the New Jersey Youth Symphony, a program of Wharton Arts, we deeply appreciate our vibrant and engaged community. We are committed not only to delivering outstanding musical experiences but also to fostering positive life experiences that empower our young artists to flourish. We are eager to present a concert with our honorees, Rufus Reid and Maestro George Marriner Maull, and NJYS alumni that honors our rich history while embracing an exciting future. We hope the audience enjoys the world premiere of Ring O Bells! by James Ra, commissioned to commemorate the 45th anniversary, and we invite you to join us for this unforgettable musical celebration!”

Throughout the 2023-24 season, NJYS has honored its vibrant history and bright future with premieres of new compositions and beloved music from the inaugural season in 1979. For more information, go to NJYS.org.