New Jersey Wine & Chocolate Trail Weekends Set For Valentine’s Day

The Garden State Wine Growers Association will host the New Jersey Wine & Chocolate Trail Weekends from February 13 to 15, 2026, with Valentine’s Day–themed events taking place at wineries across the state. The annual program invites visitors to explore participating New Jersey wineries offering wine tastings, chocolate pairings, live music, and related experiences.

“In anticipation of Valentine’s Day, New Jersey’s wineries are getting ready with wine, chocolate, and romantic experiences,” said Devon Perry, Executive Director of the Garden State Wine Growers Association. Perry noted that the NewJerseyWines website provides planning tools for visitors, along with updates through social media and the organization’s weekly newsletter.

Participating wineries are presenting a range of pairing experiences. Salem Oak Vineyards is offering chocolate-dipped strawberries paired with its wines, while Cream Ridge Winery is releasing a limited-production Cocoa Current Wine alongside chocolate and wine pairings throughout the day. Other wineries are featuring guided tastings, specialty flights, and weekend-long chocolate offerings paired with house selections.

Among the wineries planning Wine & Chocolate Trail events are Stokelan Winery, Terhune Orchards, Saddlehill Winery, Rebel Sheep Wine Co., Old York Cellars, Bellview Winery, Cape May Winery, William Heritage Winery, and Valenzano Winery. Experiences range from curated wine-and-chocolate flights and sparkling wine pairings to dessert-focused tastings and live music events. Details, including pricing and schedules, vary by location.

In addition to tastings, several wineries are hosting expanded programming such as workshops, dinners, and brunches throughout Valentine’s weekend and the surrounding week. Visitors are encouraged to plan multi-stop itineraries across the state.

New Jersey is home to more than 60 wineries and vineyards across four American Viticultural Areas: Warren Hills, Cape May Peninsula, Central Delaware Valley, and Outer Coastal Plain. Vineyards in the state grow more than 80 grape varieties and produce a wide range of wines, including vinifera and fruit wines.

Additional information about participating wineries and upcoming wine trails is available through the Garden State Wine Growers Association.