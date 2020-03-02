New Jersey Theatre Alliance Presents A Staged Reading of Dreamcatcher's A CERTAIN AGE

New Jersey Theatre Alliance presents a staged reading of Dreamcatcher Repertory Theatre's A Certain Age on Saturday, March 14 at 7:30 pm. This event is part of the Alliance's Stages Festival, the state's largest annual theatre festival that provides free and discounted theatre events for all ages throughout the months of March, April, and May. This event is free, but reservations are required.

A Certain Age by Laura Ekstrand is a highly personal, honest and hilarious tour of what it means to be no longer young, but not yet old, as a woman today. The play sorts through the many confusing messages coming at us from the media, our peers, and our own inner voices. The reading is an interactive opportunity to bond over common experience. A Certain Age is directed by Betsy True (Westfield) and features Dreamcatcher company members Nicole Callender (West Orange), Laura Ekstrand (Livingston), Noreen Farley (Clinton) and Harriett Trangucci (Summit).

The Stages Festival offers dozens of performances, workshops, classes, and events at theatres, art centers, libraries, schools, senior centers, and other community venues throughout the state. The program was developed to encourage New Jersey's residents to attend their local professional theatres by making the experience affordable, accessible, and fun.

The performance is at Oakes Center, located at 120 Morris Avenue in Summit. Parking is available in the lot behind the theatre at 20 Ashwood Avenue and on the street surrounding the theatre. The facility is wheelchair accessible. To reserve tickets or for information on any of Dreamcatcher Repertory Theatre's programs, visit www.dreamcatcherrep.org or contact Dreamcatcher Repertory Theatre at info@dreamcatcherrep.org, business phone 908-514-9654. To see a full schedule of events for The Stages Festival please visit www.njtheatrealliance.org/stages.





