New Jersey Symphony Unveils October Concert Lineup

TwoSet Violin, Joyce Yang, Disney’s Fantasia in Concert, and the Northeast Premiere of Steve Hackman’s Beethoven X Beyoncé.

By: Sep. 24, 2025
New Jersey Symphony Unveils October Concert Lineup Image
New Jersey Symphony will present a wide variety of events this October, ranging from classical masterworks to multimedia productions and a highly anticipated crossover premiere.

The month begins with a special appearance by TwoSet Violin at NJPAC on October 5. The internationally known YouTube duo will bring their mix of comedy and musicianship to the concert stage, performing alongside the Symphony for an afternoon of playful, wide-ranging repertoire.

The Symphony’s 2025–26 classical season officially opens October 10–12, with pianist Joyce Yang featured in Tchaikovsky’s Piano Concerto No. 1. Yang joins Music Director Xian Zhang as the orchestra also performs Jessie Montgomery’s Hymn for Everyone and Dvořák’s Symphony No. 8. The program marks Zhang’s 10th season leading the orchestra.

From October 23–26, audiences of all ages can experience Disney’s Fantasia in Concert, with selections from both the 1940 original and Fantasia 2000 performed live to film. Screenings will take place in Morristown, Red Bank, and New Brunswick, with Constantine Kitsopoulos conducting.

On October 24, NJPAC will host the Northeast premiere of Steve Hackman’s Beethoven X Beyoncé, a large-scale fusion of Beethoven’s Symphony No. 7 with 15 songs from across Beyoncé’s career. The production features three vocal soloists and a band alongside the orchestra, culminating in a striking blend of the symphony’s second movement with Beyoncé’s “Halo.”

Tickets for all October events are available at njsymphony.org.




