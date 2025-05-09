New Jersey Symphony Celebrates Nurses With Gratitude Concerts

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



New Jersey Symphony will present its Gratitude Concerts for Health Workers during National Nurses Week. Taking place between May 5–May 9, these intimate, in-hospital performances are designed to provide a moment of calm and connection for nurses, staff, patients and families.

“One of the Symphony’s most impactful initiatives is our Community Partners Music and Wellness program, where New Jersey Symphony musicians perform Gratitude Concerts at healthcare facilities, providing patients and healthcare staff a beautiful moment in what can be an otherwise stressful day,” said Terry D. Loftis, New Jersey Symphony President & CEO. “New Jersey Symphony gives its gratitude to all nurses who provide great care to every patient, and especially the nurses at Saint Peter’s University Hospital’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) who provide exceptional care that makes life possible for hundreds of children each year. We thank Johnson & Johnson for its support of the New Jersey Symphony’s Music and Wellness program.”

Two of the four events this week occurred at Saint Peter’s University Hospital on May 8, with one performance taking place in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) and the other occurring in the Nursing Department. The third event was held at Jersey City Medical Center on May 7, and the final event will be held on May 9 at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital New Brunswick. These performances, made possible by charitable support from Johnson & Johnson, are a tribute to nurses and healthcare teams who continue to uplift and care for New Jersey communities each day.

“We thank Johnson & Johnson for its support of the New Jersey Symphony’s Music and Wellness program, which has been instrumental in advancing Saint Peter’s Catholic mission of ministering to the whole person, body and spirit. Their commitment to connecting community organizations with shared goals has enabled us to collaborate with the New Jersey Symphony who brings the healing power of music to our patients and their families and our employees,” said Emily Lyssikatos, director, Saint Peter’s Foundation. “Beyond this initiative with the New Jersey Symphony, Johnson & Johnson has played a pivotal role in supporting Saint Peter’s community outreach efforts, including the launch of The Market at Saint Peter’s Family Health Center, which provides nutritious food by prescription to address social determinants of health. Together, we are building healthier communities and expanding access to resources that foster holistic wellness.”

Established in 2022, the Gratitude Concerts for Health Workers are part of the New Jersey Symphony’s broader Music and Wellness Program, which brings chamber music ensembles to healthcare facilities across the state. Additional performances are slated for June in recognition of National Cancer Survivors Month at various facilities across the state.

Now in its tenth year, the Music and Wellness Program helps promote healing and the quality of life for patients, team members, and caregivers through chamber ensemble performances and customized bedside visits by Symphony musicians. The program serves a variety of healthcare facilities, including hospitals, nursing homes, rehabilitation centers and hospice.

Since the 1960s, Johnson & Johnson’s support has enabled the New Jersey Symphony to expand its programming across the state, including extensive music education initiatives in New Brunswick public schools and community-centered performances. Most recently, New Jersey Symphony brought customized Music and Wellness programs to Johnson & Johnson partner hospitals and community organizations with events that focused primarily on health workers to thank them for their dedication and service.

“Johnson & Johnson’s decades-long support of the New Jersey Symphony reflects a shared commitment to bringing the beauty and therapeutic benefits of the arts to those who care for others across our home state,” said Chris Guiton, head of New Jersey initiatives. “These powerful performances are just one way we continually recognize the nurses and healthcare workers in New Jersey, whose compassion, strength and tireless service inspire us every day.”

