New Jersey Performing Arts Center to Present SCHOOLHOUSE ROCK LIVE!

Article Pixel Apr. 14, 2020  
New Jersey Performing Arts Center to Present SCHOOLHOUSE ROCK LIVE!

New Jersey Performing Arts center (NJPAC) presents Schoolhouse Rock Live! on Saturday, March 20, 2021 at 11:00 a.m.

The Saturday morning cartoon that taught you everything you know returns to the musical stage! Introduce your kids to the good, clean fun of educational tunes like "Just a Bill," "Three Is a Magic Number" and "Unpack Your Adjectives." Take a nostalgic stroll down to "Conjunction Junction" to meet "Interplanet Janet" and "Zero, My Hero." Schoolhouse Rock Live! is jam-packed with all the earworm songs you used to love, updated for a whole new generation.

Book by Scott Ferguson, George Keating and Kyle Hall
Music and Lyrics by Lynn Ahrens, Bob Dorough, Dave Frishberg, Kathy Mandry, George Newall and Tom Yohe

SCHOOLHOUSE ROCK LIVE! is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI)

Tickets to see Schoolhouse Rock Live! Go On-Sale, Friday, April 17, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at NJPAC.org or 888.GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722) or by visiting the NJPAC Box Office.



Related Articles View More New Jersey Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • Avignon Theatre Festival Cancelled Due to the Health Crisis
  • Join the BroadwayWorld Book Club with THE UNTOLD STORIES OF BROADWAY Vol. 1 and Discuss with Jennifer Ashley Tepper
  • Paris Opera Launches New App, aria, Featuring Interactive Content
  • BroadwayWorld Editors On Their Favorite Shows Of The Season