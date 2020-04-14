New Jersey Performing Arts Center to Present SCHOOLHOUSE ROCK LIVE!
New Jersey Performing Arts center (NJPAC) presents Schoolhouse Rock Live! on Saturday, March 20, 2021 at 11:00 a.m.
The Saturday morning cartoon that taught you everything you know returns to the musical stage! Introduce your kids to the good, clean fun of educational tunes like "Just a Bill," "Three Is a Magic Number" and "Unpack Your Adjectives." Take a nostalgic stroll down to "Conjunction Junction" to meet "Interplanet Janet" and "Zero, My Hero." Schoolhouse Rock Live! is jam-packed with all the earworm songs you used to love, updated for a whole new generation.
Book by Scott Ferguson, George Keating and Kyle Hall
Music and Lyrics by Lynn Ahrens, Bob Dorough, Dave Frishberg, Kathy Mandry, George Newall and Tom Yohe