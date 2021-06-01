New Jersey Performing Arts Center Presents Tierney Sutton & Ann Hampton Callaway - IN TECHNICOLOR
Jazz queens Tierney Sutton and Ann Hampton Callaway join forces for the first time with a tribute to famous film music.
New Jersey Performing Arts Center presents Tierney Sutton & Ann Hampton Callaway - In Technicolor on Friday October, 15, 2021 at 7:30 p.m.
Let's go to the movies! Jazz queens Tierney Sutton and Ann Hampton Callaway join forces for the first time with a tribute to famous film music.
Tierney ("a serious jazz artist who takes the whole enterprise to another level" -NY Times) and Callaway ("one of the best equipped jazz vocalists swinging today" -Chicago Tribune) will perform solos, duets and exciting new arrangements of songs you're sure to remember from movies both classic and contemporary.
- Come Rain or Come Shine
- Let's Face the Music and Dance
- Blue Skies
- As Time Goes By
- Windmills of Your Mind
To See Tierney Sutton & Ann Hampton Callaway live please reserve your ticket at Ticket Link NJPAC.org or 888.GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722) or by visiting the NJPAC Box Office.