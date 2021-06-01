New Jersey Performing Arts Center presents Tierney Sutton & Ann Hampton Callaway - In Technicolor on Friday October, 15, 2021 at 7:30 p.m.

Let's go to the movies! Jazz queens Tierney Sutton and Ann Hampton Callaway join forces for the first time with a tribute to famous film music.

Tierney ("a serious jazz artist who takes the whole enterprise to another level" -NY Times) and Callaway ("one of the best equipped jazz vocalists swinging today" -Chicago Tribune) will perform solos, duets and exciting new arrangements of songs you're sure to remember from movies both classic and contemporary.

Come Rain or Come Shine

Let's Face the Music and Dance

Blue Skies

As Time Goes By

Windmills of Your Mind

To See Tierney Sutton & Ann Hampton Callaway live please reserve your ticket at Ticket Link NJPAC.org or 888.GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722) or by visiting the NJPAC Box Office.