New Jersey Performing Arts Center Presents Tierney Sutton & Ann Hampton Callaway - IN TECHNICOLOR

Jazz queens Tierney Sutton and Ann Hampton Callaway join forces for the first time with a tribute to famous film music.

Jun. 1, 2021  

New Jersey Performing Arts Center presents Tierney Sutton & Ann Hampton Callaway - In Technicolor on Friday October, 15, 2021 at 7:30 p.m.

Let's go to the movies! Jazz queens Tierney Sutton and Ann Hampton Callaway join forces for the first time with a tribute to famous film music.

Tierney ("a serious jazz artist who takes the whole enterprise to another level" -NY Times) and Callaway ("one of the best equipped jazz vocalists swinging today" -Chicago Tribune) will perform solos, duets and exciting new arrangements of songs you're sure to remember from movies both classic and contemporary.

  • Come Rain or Come Shine
  • Let's Face the Music and Dance
  • Blue Skies
  • As Time Goes By
  • Windmills of Your Mind

To See Tierney Sutton & Ann Hampton Callaway live please reserve your ticket at Ticket Link NJPAC.org or 888.GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722) or by visiting the NJPAC Box Office.


