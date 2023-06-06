New Jersey Performing Arts Center Presents HORIZON SOUNDS OF THE CITY 2023

New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) has announced the annual Horizon Sounds of the City 2023, a FREE live summer concert series taking place under the stars during the summer every Thursday Night starting July 13 – August 17 from 6 pm – 9 pm on the NJPAC Campus at Chambers Plaza.



WBGO's DJ Felix Hernandez kicks off NJPAC's Horizon Sounds of the City with his annual Rhythm Revue Dance Party July 13, and then on July 20, it's The Fathers of Hip Hop play Horizon Sounds of the City! The Sugarhill Gang (from Englewood, New Jersey) launched rap into the mainstream in 1979 with their world-dominating hit song, "Rapper's Delight." Prior to The Sugarhill Gang performance, Hot 97's DJ Wallah welcomes the crowd and introduces opening act performances by NJPAC Arts Education Alumni, Faculty and Current Students of our NJPAC Hip Hop Arts & Culture program.



On Thursday, July 27, Newark Salutes Its Own in a FREE talent showcase featuring local artists from each ward!



Expect the summer sizzle to continue with the sensational salsa duo Edgar Joel + Anthony Colón, who will perform on Thursday, August 8. Edgar Joel + Anthony Colón made their debut on salsa scene in the '90s, with songs like “En las Nubes,” “Hasta El Sol De Hoy,” and “Hechizo De Luna.” Hear this sensational duo perform all of their salsa hits.



Don't miss legendary Kurtis Blow, considered one of the most influential Founding Fathers of Hip Hop, will take to the stage on August 10th performing his iconic hits "Christmas Rappin'," "The Breaks," "Basketball," and "If I Ruled the World."



Chambers Plaza at NJPAC will be extra lifted with messages of faith, hope and strength from incredible performers in the Kindred the Family Soul who will share their explosive music of positivity wrapped in a funky, neo-classic soul sound on Thursday, August 17.



Everyone is invited to the Horizon Sounds of The City, FREE outdoor concert series every Thursday from July 13–August 24. The whole neighborhood gets together for a dance party with a festival atmosphere in Chambers Plaza on the NJPAC grounds. Grab a bite or drink from our local vendor, dance to our mainstage headliner, and party the night away!



The Horizon Sounds of the City concerts at NJPAC's outdoor Chambers Plaza have entertained hundreds of thousands of music lovers from the greater Newark area. The series celebrates Newark's cultural diversity by bringing together those who work, live, and play in the city and beyond for memorable evenings of great music, food, and fun.

By connecting the Greater Newark community to the summer's most energetic dance concerts, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and NJPAC provide an ideal opportunity to promote the city's rapidly expanding arts and entertainment district and acquaint audiences with local merchants and businesses.



“We are very excited for the upcoming Horizon Sounds of the City summer concert series that brings together the Greater Newark community around the common love of music” said Jonathan R. Pearson, Executive Director of The Horizon Foundation for New Jersey. “Horizon is a longtime partner with NJPAC and Horizon's free music series is a community celebration that promotes the rich and diverse list of headline performers.”



Through music, Horizon Sounds of the City brings the community together to celebrate outstanding performances under the stars in a beautiful outdoor setting.



The eight-concert series also offers bites and beverages from popular food trucks on the Plaza and an open-air bar. NJPAC's acclaimed restaurant, NICO Kitchen + Bar, will be open during performances.



In inclement weather, scheduling advisories may be found at Click Here.

The Horizon Sounds of the City concert series at NJPAC is made possible by the generous support of Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey, RWJBarnabas Health, and Mars Wrigley. Also sponsored by Tito's Handmade Vodka.



Thursday, July 13, 2023

FELIX HERNANDEZ' RHYTHM REVUE DANCE PARTY

The series launches with DJ Felix Hernandez's annual “Rhythm Revue Dance Party.” This traditional kickoff features Hernandez spinning classic soul and R&B. Hernandez's “Rhythm Revue” has been broadcast by WBGO Jazz 88.3FM, WBLS-FM, 98.7 KISS-FM, and SiriusXM.





THE SUGARHILL GANG

Horizon Sounds of the City

Thursday, July 20, 2023 @ 6–9PM

Chambers Plaza

FREE



The Fathers of Hip Hop play Horizon Sounds of the City! The Sugarhill Gang launched rap into the mainstream in 1979 with their world-dominating hit song, “Rapper's Delight.” You remember: “A hip hop the hippie the hippie, to the hip hip hop and you don't stop…” We'll see you at Chambers Plaza for this dance party with Wonder Mike, Master Gee and HenDogg featuring DJ T Dynasty. DJ Wallah welcomes the crowd and introduces opening act performances by NJPAC Arts Education Alumni, Faculty and Current Students of our NJPAC Hip Hop Arts & Culture program.





NEWARK SALUTES ITS OWN

Horizon Sounds of the City

Thursday, July 27, 2023 @ 6–9PM

Chambers Plaza

FREE



Newark Salutes Its Own in a free talent showcase featuring local artists from each ward.







EDGAR JOEL + ANTHONY COLÓN



Horizon Sounds of the City

Thursday, August 3, 2023 @ 6–9PM

Chambers Plaza

FREE



Horizon Sounds of the City welcomes the sensational salsa duo Edgar Joel + Anthony Colón (“En las Nubes,” “Hasta El Sol De Hoy,” “Hechizo De Luna”).



KURTIS BLOW

Horizon Sounds of the City

Thursday, August 10, 2023 @ 6–9PM

Chambers Plaza

FREE



Legendary MC Kurtis Blow takes the stage at Horizon Sounds of the City. Considered one of the most influential Founding Fathers of Hip Hop, his hits include “Christmas Rappin',” “The Breaks,” “Basketball” and “If I Ruled the World.” Bring your best breakdancing moves for this night of old-school hip hop on August 10. Opening act includes performances by NJPAC Arts Education Alumni, Faculty and Current Students of our NJPAC Hip Hop Arts & Culture program.







KINDRED THE FAMILY SOUL



Horizon Sounds of the City

Thursday, August 17, 2023 @ 6–9PM

Chambers Plaza

FREE



Kindred the Family Soul will lift you up at Horizon Sounds of the City on August 17. Fatin Dantzler and Aja Graydon are partners in music as well as marriage, and their songs are a testament to the power of love. Get down with their positive message of faith, hope and strength… wrapped in a funky, neo-soul sound.



Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey, the state's oldest and largest health insurer is a tax-paying, not-for-profit health service corporation, providing a wide array of medical, dental, vision and prescription insurance products and services. Horizon BCBSNJ is leading the transformation of health care in New Jersey by working with doctors and hospitals to deliver innovative, patient-centered programs that reward the quality, not quantity, of care patients receive. Learn more at www.HorizonBlue.com. Horizon BCBSNJ is an independent licensee of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association serving more than 3.5 million members.



Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey's philanthropic arm, The Horizon Foundation for New Jersey is focused on making New Jersey healthier by supporting non-profit organizations that expand access to health care, remove barriers to good health and increase opportunities for everyone to achieve their best health, no matter who they are or where they live. Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and The Horizon Foundation for New Jersey are independent licensees of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association. For more information, please visit community.horizonblue.com.