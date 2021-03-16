New Jersey High School Cancels Production of SOUTH PACIFIC Over Concerns of Insensitive Content

NJ.com has reported that Hunterdon Central Regional High School has cancelled its production of South Pacific after students and staff raised concern about some of the musical's racially insensitive content. The school will now be presenting a concert entitled "Some Enchanted Evening: A Celebration of the Music of Rodgers and Hammerstein."

The concert will consist of Songs from "South Pacific" in the first act, and songs from other Rodgers and Hammerstein musicals in the second act.

Hunterdon Central Regional High School District Superintendent Jeffrey Moore shared that "South Pacific" was chosen as the school's spring musical because it "contained a strong anti-racist message" that the district believed was "important and relevant." He revealed that they were aware that the musical featured stereotyped characters and dialogue, and originally planned to offer a concert version that "significantly reduced the dialogue." Fabianna Rincon and Anjali Vijan, two seniors at the school remained concerned with the stereotypes and raised their concerns with the district.

Moore said in a statement:

"Central is blessed not just with students who stand up for themselves and one another, but also with adults who are eager to empower that kind of work...Our Theatre Department was quick to work with our students, innovative in their suggestions on how to move forward, and critical in bringing about a workable solution that both addressed the concerns and preserved the opportunity for our students to have a spring musical."

