New England Conservatory Prep School Celebrates 75 Years with Performances, Special Events, and More

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



New England Conservatory's Preparatory School has announced the launch of its 75th anniversary celebration—a yearlong series of performances, special events, and community programs honoring one of the nation's leading institutions for youth music education.

The celebration will officially begin on Thursday, May 15 with a concert by the Youth Philharmonic Orchestra, conducted by Juliano Aniceto, followed by a celebratory reception.

Highlights of the anniversary year include the return of internationally acclaimed pianist and NEC Prep alumnus George Li '19 Harvard/NEC, '22 AD, who will participate in a day of master classes, panel discussions, and performances this fall. The celebration will also feature a free, family-friendly Concert for the City, open to the public.

“For 75 years, NEC Prep has been a national leader in preparatory music education, offering transformative experiences for students of all ages and skill levels,” said NEC President Andrea Kalyn. “This milestone year will celebrate the thousands of young musicians whose lives have been shaped by NEC Prep—from lessons to professional careers in music and beyond. As we look to the future, we're committed to expanding access, deepening community connections, and opening new doors for the next generation. With world-class faculty and robust scholarship support, NEC Prep empowers every student to discover their voice and realize their full potential.”

"It's an honor to return to campus and celebrate NEC Prep's incredible legacy while meeting the next generation of musicians who will carry it forward,” said Li. “My time at NEC—from my early years at Prep to the dual-degree program with Harvard and my Artist Diploma—was truly transformative. My lessons over the last 15 years with Ms. Wha Kyung Byun shaped me into the musician, artist, and person that I am today, and the years studying chamber music and theory helped further refine and hone my musical ear. I'm deeply grateful for the years spent at the NEC prep school, and am very excited to be part of this wonderful celebration as a small way of giving back!”

Following the May 15 kickoff event, the anniversary celebration will continue into the fall, including a full day of events on Saturday, November 15. As part of the celebratory year, NEC Prep will also present a Concert for the City—a free, family-friendly event inviting the Boston community to experience the joy and impact of youth music-making. Additional details will be shared in the coming months.

The November 15 celebration will feature a master class with Li's former studio teacher, Wha Kyung Byun, as well as a panel discussion with Li, Byun, NEC Prep Composition Chair Rodney Lister, and Finnish-American composer and Prep alumna Lara Poe, who studied under Lister.

That evening, current students, faculty, and alumni will take to the Jordan Hall stage for the 75th Anniversary Celebration Concert. Performers will include a Chamber Music Intensive Performance Seminar piano trio, the NEC Prep Jazz Ensemble, and a Suzuki Ensemble. Showcasing the connection between NEC Prep's legacy and its future, the Senior Massachusetts Youth Wind Ensemble will perform a commissioned work by Poe.

In a highlight of the evening, Li will join the Youth Philharmonic Orchestra for Beethoven's Choral Fantasy, featuring the NEC Chamber Singers and Youth Chorale performing side-by-side.

NEC Prep's Director of Orchestras, Juliano Aniceto—a rising star among Latin American conductors known for his versatile musicianship and dynamic stage presence—will lead the Youth Philharmonic Orchestra in Gunther Schuller's Music for a Celebration. The performance honors Schuller, a former NEC president, as the music world marks his 100th birthday. Additional programming for November 15 will be announced in the coming months.

A Year of Celebration: Special Events and Engagements

NEC Prep's 75th anniversary will be marked by a yearlong celebration of performances, master classes, and special events that showcase its legacy of musical excellence. The festivities begin in April 2025 with an open house and the launch of applications for the 2025–26 academic year, leading into milestone events throughout the year.

Celebration highlights include:

April 12, 2025 – NEC Prep Open House

A behind-the-scenes experience for prospective students and families, featuring live performances, workshops, instrument explorations, faculty meet-and-greets, and more.

April 15, 2025 – Fall 2025 Application Opens

Begin your journey at NEC Prep as applications open for the 2025–26 academic year. With programs for all ages and skill levels—including private lessons, ensembles, and certificates—NEC Prep offers a world-class music education in a supportive and inspiring environment. Interested students and families can request more information about the application process and upcoming admissions events here.

May 15, 2025 – Youth Philharmonic Orchestra Concert & Reception

A special concert conducted by Juliano Aniceto, officially kicking off NEC Prep's 75th anniversary celebration.

November 15, 2025 – 75th Anniversary Daylong Celebration

An all day celebration featuring internationally acclaimed pianist and NEC Prep alumnus George Li '19 Harvard/NEC, '22 AD in a master class, panel discussion, and a special evening concert in Jordan Hall, alongside performances by NEC Prep students, faculty, and other distinguished alumni.

Repertoire Highlights for the 2025–26 Large Ensemble Season

NEC Prep's milestone 75th-anniversary season will showcase a dynamic and diverse repertoire, curated by Director of Orchestras Juliano Aniceto. The Youth Philharmonic Orchestra will perform excerpts of Gershwin's Porgy and Bess; Gunther Schuller's Music for a Celebration in honor of the composer's centennial, Beethoven's Choral Fantasy featuring Prep alumnus George Li, and Tchaikovsky's The Year 1812 Overture. The Youth Symphony will present Stravinsky's Firebird Suite (1919) and William Grant Still's Afro-American Symphony, while the Youth Repertory Orchestra will bring to life Smetana's Die Moldau, Joplin's Overture to Treemonisha, Copland's Billy the Kid, and Bernstein's Overture to Candide. The Junior Repertory Orchestra will perform Beethoven's Symphony No. 1, Rossini's L'Italiana in Algeri Overture, and Weber's Preciosa Overture. A Special Chamber Orchestra Project, in collaboration with NEC's Early Childhood Program, will feature a performance of Prokofiev's Peter and the Wolf. Together, these works honor NEC Prep's storied past while celebrating its bright future, highlighting the artistry and talent of its students in this landmark season.

A Legacy of Musical Excellence

Since 1950, NEC Prep has cultivated tens of thousands of talented musicians, many of whom have gone on to prestigious careers in music and beyond. From chamber ensembles and jazz combos to full orchestras and contemporary music programs, the school has remained at the forefront of music education, inspiring students to push boundaries and reach their full artistic potential. This anniversary is not only a moment to reflect on the rich history of NEC Prep but also to look forward to the continued evolution of the program as it expands into a new division—Expanded Education—embracing growth in Adult Education and Summer Programs.

Distinguished NEC Prep alumni include soprano Kerrigan Bigelow, flutist Emi Ferguson, violinists Jennifer Frautschi, Njioma Chinyere Grevious, and Stefan Jackiw, violist Melissa Reardon, cellists Allison Eldredge, Zlatomir Fung, and Dr. Tommy Mesa, and pianists George Li, Eric Lu, and Evren Ozel.

For more information, event details, and ways to get involved, visit necmusic.edu/prep75.

Comments