Neal Brennan UNACCEPTABLE Tour Comes To NJPAC

New Jersey Performing Arts Center, known for bringing world-class entertainment close to home, presents three-time Emmy Award-nominated writer, director, producer, and standup comedian Neal Brennan on Friday, July 22 at 7 PM.



Brennan has become a force in the comedy world. Neal has found success in almost every creative vein in the comedy landscape, an across-the-board talent. He has collaborated with the top writers and skills in the business and worked on several popular shows in various capacities. If there is a comedy that audiences are responding to, Neal is often somewhere to be found.



Neal's second one-person show Neal Brennan: Unacceptable opened in previews for a six-week run in New York City. In the show, directed by Artist/Magician Derek Delguadio (In & Of Itself), Brennan meticulously examines his defects, attempting to understand his baffling inability to fit into a group and the alienation that comes along with it.



Due to popular demand, Unacceptable's run was causing The New Yorker to laud "Brennan is sharp and entertainingly droll, with a deliberate pacing-he appears to walk in slow motion-that is very effective."

Neal's critically acclaimed first off-Broadway one-person show 3 Mics, also enjoyed a sold-out NYC run with superstar musician John Legend serving as Producer.



3 Mics, taped as a standup special, premiered on Netflix in 2017, with Paste Magazine offering, "It will floor you in the best way possible." In a break from traditional standup comedy, 3 Mics sees Brennan alternating between three separate microphones: one for conventional standup, one for one-liners, and one for short confessional monologues covering everything from managing his depression to his complicated relationship with his father.



Unacceptable is not to be missed! Tickets to see Neal Brennan go on-sale Friday, April 22 at 10am. and can be purchased by visiting NJPAC.org or calling 888.GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722) or by visiting the NJPAC Box Office.