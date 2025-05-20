Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company to Present SHAPES OF WATER At The Montclair Dance Festival

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Join Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company as they perform Shapes of Water at the first Montclair Dance Festival, to be produced by Freespace Dance Inc! Music for the piece, titled Yuryung, is written by Pat Metheny and written for Ahn Trio. Shapes of Water depicts a night life in a metropolitan city, people are drifting like ghosts. They are like the shapes of water flowing in the ever changing river.

Freespace Dance, under the artistic direction of Donna Scro Samori and the managing direction of Lisa Grimes Arndt, will bring its 21-year history as a professional dance company and NJ arts education leader to the development of the festival. The event will take place on May 31.

The evening will also include performances from Carolyn Dorfman Dance, Freespace Dance, Jason Samulson Smith, Leanna Cotton, Nai-Ni Chen, New Jersey Ballet, Nimbus Dance Works, Roxey Ballet, Sukayana & Dancers, and Umoja Dance Company.

