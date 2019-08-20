NY Cantors & A CHRISTMAS CAROL On Sale Friday At BergenPAC

New shows on sale at bergenPAC: The New York Cantors, presented by Jewish Federation of Northern New Jersey, on Sunday, Nov. 23, 2019 at 3 p.m.; bergenPAC Presents A Christmas Carol on Friday, Dec. 20, 2019 at 8 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019 at 1 & 4:30 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019 at 1 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 at 11 a.m. at www.ticketmaster.com or by calling bergenPAC's Box Office at (201) 227-1030.

The New York Cantors, presented by Jewish Federation of Northern New Jersey

It all started as a project for PBS when three young cantors were brought together in Amsterdam's revered 17th century Portuguese Synagogue for a concert of Jewish sacred and secular music arranged for orchestra and choir. See a reprisal of that classic performance with The New York Cantors, who all serve synagogues in New York. Brooklyn-born Yaakov (Yanky) Lemmer is Head Cantor of the Lincoln Square Synagogue and has served in Fort Lee and Englewood. Israel-native Azi Schwartz is Cantor at Park Avenue Synagogue. Netanel Hershtik serves as Cantor at The Hampton Synagogue, Westhampton Beach.

Some of the most beautiful songs in the Jewish musical history are prayers sung by cantors during shabbat services. For this concert these ancient songs have been given splendid new arrangements by the accomplished Dutch composer/arranger Bob Zimmerman. The program also includes favorite secular songs evoking memories of Jewish tradition and its rich musical culture, as well as music with a nod to Broadway.

A Christmas Carol, presented by bergenPAC

Get in the spirit of the season and follow Ebenezer Scrooge on a magical journey through Christmas past, present, and future in this classic story. bergenPAC presents this special production. For the first time, local talent will shine in all the roles. Come early to have your picture taken with Santa Claus.

Tickets available at: www.ticketmaster.com or Box Office (201) 227-1030





