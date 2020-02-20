Advertisement

NJSO Presents Tchaikovsky's Fifth Symphony

The New Jersey Symphony Orchestra presents Tchaikovsky's Fifth Symphony and Bartók's Music for Strings, Percussion and Celesta April 2-5 in Englewood, Newark and New Brunswick.

Performances take place on April 2 at 7:30 pm at bergenPAC in Englewood, April 4 at 8 pm at NJPAC in Newark and April 5 at 3 pm at State Theatre New Jersey in New Brunswick.

Nánási says: "Tchaikovsky's Symphony No. 5 and Bartók's Music for Strings, Percussion and Celesta are two of the most brilliant and dynamic compositions in the symphonic repertory, and I am looking forward to the joy of performing these works with the wonderful musicians of the New Jersey Symphony Orchestra."

NJSO Accent events include a post-concert talkback with featured artists on April 2, Classical Conversations on April 4 at 7 pm and April 5 at 2 pm and a post-concert "NJSO Behind the Scenes" talkback about what it takes to bring an NJSO season to life on April 5. More information on NJSO Accents is available at njsymphony.org/accents.

Tickets start at $20 and are available for purchase at njsymphony.org or 1.800.ALLEGRO (255.3476). Student tickets are $10, available at njsymphony.org/students one month in advance.

More information is available at njsymphony.org/tchaikovsky5.



