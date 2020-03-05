NJSO Presents STAR WARS: THE FORCE AWAKENS In Concert

The New Jersey Symphony Orchestra presents Star Wars: The Force Awakens in concert April 17-19.

Performances take place on April 17 at 8 pm at the Count Basie Center for the Arts, April 18 at 2 pm and 7:30 pm at NJPAC and April 19 at 3 pm at State Theatre New Jersey.

Thirty years after the defeat of the Empire, Luke Skywalker has vanished, and a new threat has risen: The First Order, led by the mysterious Supreme Leader Snoke and his enforcer, Kylo Ren. General Leia Organa's military force, the Resistance-and unlikely heroes brought together by fate-are the galaxy's only hope.

Since the release of the first Star Wars movie more than 40 years ago, the Star Wars saga has had a seismic impact on both cinema and culture, inspiring audiences around the world with its mythic storytelling, captivating characters, groundbreaking special effects and iconic musical scores composed by Williams.

Through a double-feature deal, NJSO concertgoers can save when purchasing tickets to both Star Wars: The Force Awakens and Star Wars: The Last Jedi in concert.

The NJSO performs Star Wars: The Last Jedi in concert on March 19, 2021, at 8 pm at the Count Basie Center for the Arts in Red Bank; March 20, 2021, at 2 pm and 7:30 pm at NJPAC in Newark and March 21, 2021, at 3 pm at State Theatre New Jersey in New Brunswick.

In Lucasfilm's Star Wars: The Last Jedi, the Skywalker saga continues as the heroes of The Force Awakens join galactic legends in an epic adventure that unlocks age-old mysteries of the Force and shocking revelations of the past. Experience this thrilling film like never before as the NJSO performs Oscar-winning composer John Williams' exhilarating score live.

Constantine Kitsopoulos conducts.

Tickets start at $35; through a special double-feature deal, patrons can save 25% by purchasing tickets to two films. Tickets for all dates and locations are available from the NJSO online at njsymphony.org, by phone at 1.800.ALLEGRO (255.3476) or in person at 60 Park Place, Suite 900, in Newark. NJSO Patron Services hours are Monday-Friday, 10 am-5 pm, and concert Saturdays, 11 am-5 pm.

Tickets for the New Brunswick performances are available from State Theatre New Jersey online at STNJ.org, by phone at 732.246.SHOW (7469) or in person at 15 Livingston Ave in New Brunswick. State Theatre New Jersey Guest Services hours are Monday-Friday, 10 am-6 pm; Saturday, 1-5 pm, and at least three hours prior to curtain on performance dates unless otherwise specified.

For more information, visit njsymphony.org/starwars.





