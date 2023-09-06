NJPAC Presents An Intimate Evening With Jazz Legends Dee Dee Bridgewater And Pianist, Bill Charlap, November 3

One magical, intimate evening with Jazz greats, the legendary vocalist Dee Dee Bridgewater and brilliant pianist Bill Charlap, take to the stage together this fall.

Sep. 06, 2023

NJPAC Presents An Intimate Evening With Jazz Legends Dee Dee Bridgewater And Pianist, Bill Charlap, November 3

One magical, intimate evening with Jazz greats, the legendary vocalist Dee Dee Bridgewater and brilliant pianist Bill Charlap, take to the stage together on Friday, November 3rd at 7:30 p.m.

Musical chemistry ignites when legendary jazz singer Dee Dee Bridgewater and pianist Bill Charlap share the stage. The New Yorker says: “What binds them together is a love of well-crafted songs and a fierce commitment to authentic performance.” This joyful, spontaneous cabaret includes jazz standards and American Songbook classics from the duo's vast repertoire, breathing new life into familiar favorites by Duke Ellington, Cole Porter, Stephen Sondheim, and beyond.

This occasional union of the veteran singer Dee Dee Bridgewater and the pianist Bill Charlap is a duet of divergent temperaments that somehow coalesce. Charlap is normally the picture of composure; Bridgewater is passion personified. What binds them together is a love of well-crafted songs and a fierce commitment to authentic performance, no matter the superficial differences. Charlap thrives when engaging an assured vocalist—anyone from Tony Bennett to Sandy Stewart, Charlap's mother—and Bridgewater is his most recent beneficiary, her heat tempered by his comportment.
-New Yorker

New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC), located in downtown Newark, N.J., is America's most diverse performing arts center, and the artistic, cultural, educational and civic center of New Jersey – where great performances and events enhance and transform lives every day. NJPAC brings diverse communities together, providing access to all and showcasing the state's and the world's best artists while acting as a leading catalyst in the revitalization of its home city. Through its extensive Arts Education programs, which have reached almost 2 million children, NJPAC is shaping the next generation of artists and arts enthusiasts. NJPAC has attracted more than 10 million visitors since opening its doors in 1997, and nurtures meaningful and lasting relationships with each of its constituents.




