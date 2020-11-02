NJPAC Brings Original, Virtual Jazz Discussions and Performances to Living Rooms Across The Country

Programming includes appearances from Regina Carter, Bill Charlap, Kenny Washington and more.

The New Jersey Performing Arts Center, the State's premiere non-profit cultural and arts institution, is bringing an original, exciting virtual series of stimulating jazz discussions and thrilling performances straight to your living room, no matter where in the country you reside. NJPAC is among the nation's largest producer of virtual content in a wide variety of genres.

The free series, part of NJPAC's in Your Living Room, reflects the organization's nationally recognized commitment to continuing to delight audiences and inspire young people around the country in unprecedented times through breathtaking virtual performances and engaging conversations.



As part of the TD Jazz Series viewers have a front-row seat to informative, thought provoking discussions including a talk between multiple GRAMMY Award winning jazz composer and bandleader Maria Schneider and eminent saxophonist Donny McCaslin (David Bowie). Additional virtual events include a discussion on jazz icon Herbie Hancock and sax master Wayne Shorter, a celebration in words and music of all-time great jazz singer Ella Fitzgerald, and a centennial broadcast honoring legendary pianist Dave Brubeck. These programs are curated by NJPAC along with Grammy Award winner Seth Abrahamson and Danny Kapilian.



NJPAC continues to offer live, original content as well as a curated collection of past Arts Center performances, programming and workshops for children, and online performances from sister arts organizations.







The TD Jazz series includes the following events:





Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at 7:30 p.m.

Maria Schneider and Donny McCaslin Conversations



NJPAC and Jazz Standard (Legendary NYC Jazz Club) present an online evening with multiple GRAMMY Winner Maria Schneider and Donny McCaslin. Schneider, won four GRAMMY Awards as jazz composer and bandleader is also a recipient of the MacArthur Genius Grant. Schneider will discuss and share tracks from her 2020 double-LP, Data Lords," a "powerful new album" that "protests big tech's invasion of our lives" (The Guardian). She'll be joined in lively conversation by McCaslin, a renowned saxophonist who featured on David Bowie's final album, "Blackstar."

https://www.njpac.org/event/maria-schneider-donny-mccaslin-in-conversation/



Friday, November 13, 2020 at 7:30 p.m.

Chris Thile & Madison Cunningham

Master musician, songwriter and Live from Here National Public Radio host Chris Thile is joined by his NPR collaborator and 2019 GRAMMY Award nominee Madison Cunningham for this special online event. Through music and conversation, they'll dig into the reality of creative isolation during the pandemic, and the urgency of new creative collaborations in 2020 and beyond.

https://www.njpac.org/event/chris-thile-madison-cunningham/



Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at 7:30 p.m.

Chameleon: A Talk about Herbie Hancock with Lionel Loueke & James Genus



A true musical icon, Herbie Hancock is as influential today as when he first appeared with the historic Miles Davis Quintet in 1963. Tune in for an energetic virtual conversation about the shapeshifting, genre-defying jazz pianist featuring those who know him best: long-standing members of his touring band Lionel Loueke (guitar) and James Genus (bass)

https://www.njpac.org/event/chameleon-a-talk-about-herbie-hancock-with-lionel-loueke-and-james-genus/



Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at 7:30 p.m.

Wayne's World: A Discussion on Wayne Shorter with Danilo Perez, John Patitucci and Brian Blade



NJPAC and Jazz Standard (Legendary NYC Nightclub)present a fun and informative online roundtable discussion about Newark, NJ-born sax master Wayne Shorter-Kennedy Center honoree, GRAMMY Lifetime Achievement awardee, and "jazz's greatest living small-group composer" (The New York Times). GRAMMY Award-winning producer Seth Abramson hosts a conversation with Shorter's longtime bandmates who have worked side-by-side for well over a decade: Danilo Perez, John Patitucci and Brian Blade. Each of these musicians are award-winning bandleaders in their own right-but what have they learned from Wayne both on and off the bandstand? Tune in and find out.

https://www.njpac.org/event/waynes-world-a-discussion-on-wayne-shorter-with-danilo-perez-john-patitucci-and-brian-blade/



Tuesday, December 15, 2020 at 7:30 p.m.

Take Five and More- Dave Brubeck: A Centennial Celebration with Bill Charlap and Kenny Washington



NJPAC and Jazz Standard present a special online event celebrating 100 years of Dave Brubeck! GRAMMY Award-winning producer Seth Abramson hosts a virtual discussion about the rich legacy of the jazz pianist, composer, and incomparable ambassador of cool, with pianist Bill Charlap (Grammy Award winner/director of jazz studies at William Paterson University, Wayne, N.J.) and drummer Kenny Washington (jazz faculty at Juilliard and The New School in New York City, and SUNY-Purchase in Purchase, N.Y.) The program will take viewers on a wide-ranging conversation through Brubeck's incredible career that spanned musical genres, decades and continents

https://www.njpac.org/event/a-centennial-celebration-with-bill-charlap-and-kenny-washington/





Tuesday, January 12, 2020 at 7:30p.m.

Regina Carter: A Salute to Ella in Stories and Song

The voice! The songs! The swing! You're invited to an hour of music and words in joyful celebration of the First Lady of Song, Ella Fitzgerald. This online event brings together two Ella fans for one unforgettable conversation: Regina Carter (jazz violinist extraordinaire, MacArthur Genius, and artistic director of NJPAC's Geri Allen Jazz Camp) and John Schreiber (NJPAC President, CEO, and resident jazz fanatic). Go beyond the familiar songs and stories for a new look at Ella's everlasting impact, along with living performances from Regina, whose transformative album, Ella: Accentuate the Positive, explores the nooks and crannies of the singer's extensive repertoire.

https://www.njpac.org/event/echoes-of-ella-an-hour-of-words-and-music-with-regina-carter-and-john-schreiber/





Shows View More New Jersey Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You