NJPAC Announces New Comedy Shows with Chris Distefano, Kathleen Madigan and Tom Papa

New Jersey Performing Arts Center has announced new in-person comedy shows with Chris DiStefano, Kathleen Madigan and Tom Papa.

Saturday, November 27, 2021 at 8:00 p.m.



$39.00 Chris DiStefano is taking over the comedy world, one laugh at a time. Along with comedy buddy Yannis Pappas, he created the gut-busting Bay Ridge Boys web series and History Hyenas podcast. With his hilarious POV and growing fan base, Chris quickly caught Comedy Central's eye-and now he's the network's rising star. He hosts the weekly series Stupid Questions with Chris DiStefano, premiered a new standup special (Size 38 Waist), and has another special AND an animated series in the works. This performance at NJPAC is just the next step in his plan for total comedy domination.



Kathleen Madigan



Friday, December 10, 2021 at 7:00 p.m.



Friday, December 10, 2021 at 9:30 p.m.



$49.00 - 49.00

When Kathleen Madigan takes the stage, you're in hilarious hands. She's no nonsense, no holds barred, and "no filler, all killer." The Chicago Tribune says she's "all but perfected the art of crafting and delivering a perfect joke"-no surprise for a road warrior who's played to sold-out crowds across the country for nearly 30 years. You've seen her on every late night show ever, along with her Netflix special "Bothering Jesus" and Jerry Seinfeld's "Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee." NJPAC audiences demanded we bring Kathleen back after her last appearance in Newark-come see why.



Saturday, January 15, 2022 at 7:00 p.m.



Saturday, January 15, 2022 at 9:30 p.m.





$42.50 - $89.00 With more than 20 years as a stand-up comic, Tom Papa is one of the top comedic voices in the country (and one of New Jersey's own). You've seen him practically everywhere on your favorite podcasts (Live From Here, Wait Wait... Don't Tell Me!, Come to Papa, The Joe Rogan Experience) and late-night shows (Colbert, Conan, Kimmel, Leno, Letterman...). His most recent standup special, You're Doing Great, was filmed at NJPAC in 2019. Now, Tom's back with his new Family Reunion Tour. Get your family and friends together for a much-needed night of laughs.



Tickets to see Chris DiStefano, Kathleen Madigan and Tom Papa go On-Sale Friday, June 4th at 10:00 a.m. at NJPAC.org or 888.GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722) or by visiting the NJPAC Box Office.