Taylor Iman Jones To Star In Two River Theater and Deaf West Theatre's ELEPHANT SHOES

Taylor Iman Jones (Six The Musical, Head Over Heels) will star as Roxy in the world premiere co-production of Elephant Shoes, alongside Daniel Durant (Spring Awakening, CODA) and James Olivas (Evita, American Idiot), presented by Two River Theater and Deaf West Theatre.

Roxy, a whip-smart coder, helps turn a groundbreaking tech dream into reality alongside Cy, whose brilliant invention is on the verge of revolutionizing communication. The device instantly translates spoken English into American Sign Language, and vice versa. But Cy’s breakthrough means nothing if he cannot connect with the one person he longs for — Roxy. As they work side by side, Cy finds himself falling in love, only to watch his Best Friend, Chris, sweep her off her feet. A modern-day Cyrano tale, Elephant Shoes asks: Can love transcend language, or will it forever be lost in translation?

The book is by Ivan Menchell (Bonnie & Clyde: The Musical, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang), music and lyrics are by Caroline Kay (Overnight, Daisy), and direction and choreography are by Jeff Calhoun (Newsies, Deaf West’s Big River). Elephant Shoes is presented by special arrangement with producers Kevin Ryan (Ragtime), Diane Scott Carter (Gypsy), Rob Acton (Ragtime), Mary Sullivan (Ragtime), and Deaf West Theatre’s DJ Kurs & Jeff Perri.

With a soaring contemporary score and an immersive blend of spoken English, ASL, and groundbreaking stage technology fully accessible in both languages, Elephant Shoes will run in the Joan and Robert Rechnitz Theater from June 4 through June 28, 2026.

Elephant Shoes is performed in ASL, spoken English, and integrated open captioning, fully accessible to both Deaf and hearing audiences.