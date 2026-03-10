Two River Theater to Host 3rd Annual Free Women’s Wellness Fair with Over 20 Community Partners

🎭 NEW! New Jersey Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for New Jersey & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Two River Theater will host their 3rd Annual Women’s Wellness Fair– a free, vibrant gathering of community partners and small businesses on Saturday, March 14 from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. This event is open to female-identifying individuals of all ages and their allies, and focuses on health, wellness, education, and self-care. Take advantage of resources and health screenings, enjoy presentations, and discover practical tools to support your well-being in a welcoming, healing, empowering atmosphere. This event is FREE and open to the public.

Put on your best athleisure wear and get ready to stretch at 10 a.m. for Pilates Fusion with YMCA Pilates instructor and Two River Board Member, Lauren Nicosia. At 10:45 a.m. there is a presentation on resources and services by Planned Parenthood of Northern, Central and Southern New Jersey. Learn the ins and outs of Social Security in Understanding and Optimizing Social Security Benefits with Thomas J. Duffy of Jersey Shore Financial Advisors, LLC at 11:30 a.m., and at 12:15 p.m., ground yourself with Anxiety Management: A Hands-on Approach with Nicole Lerario of A Kneaded Vacation Massage.

Community partners for this event include: 180 Turning Lives Around Domestic Violence Center, A Kneaded Vacation Massage, the Borough of Red Bank Mayor’s Wellness Campaign, Central Jersey Family Health Consortium, Count Basie Center for the Arts, CPC Integrated Health, Degree Wellness, Garden State Equality, HABcore, Hackensack Meridian Health Riverview Medical Center, Jersey Shore Financial Planners, Konscious Youth Development and Service, Lunch Break, Partnership for Maternal & Child Health of Northern New Jersey, Monmouth County Health Department, Parker Family Health Center, Planned Parenthood of Northern, Central, and Southern New Jersey, See Beauty, T. Thomas Fortune Cultural Center, The Feast Heartwarming Center for Women, Unity Place Monmouth County, Village Lift, and Visiting Nurses Association of Central Jersey.



To RSVP, visit: https://tworivertheater.org/whats-on/womens-wellness-fair/ or call 732.345.1400.