DAN SODER: THE GOLDEN RETRIEVER OF COMEDY Tour Comes to NJPAC

New Jersey Performing Arts Center has announced that acclaimed stand-up comedian Dan Soder will bring his "The Golden Retriever of Comedy" Tour to Newark. The performance is on Saturday, June 5, 2026, at 8:00 PM.

Dan Soder is a familiar face in the comedy world, celebrated for his sharp wit and relatable humor. His stand-up work includes the Comedy Central special "Not Special," a standout appearance on Netflix’s "The Standups," and the highly praised HBO special "Son of a Gary." Soder’s YouTube special, "Dan Soder: On The Road," delivers a hilarious take on relationships, growing up, and growing older, featuring killer commentary that resonates with audiences everywhere.

Known for his uniquely smart and down-to-earth comedy style, Dan Soder’s jokes have a way of sneaking up and surprising you. He hosts the popular podcast "Soder" and entertained audiences as co-host of SiriusXM’s "The Bonfire" from 2015 to 2023. Television fans may also recognize him as Dudley “Mafee” on Showtime’s hit series "Billions."

Join Dan Soder for a night of laughter and insight at NJPAC. This performance promises to showcase his signature style and comedic brilliance, making it a must-see event for comedy lovers in New Jersey and beyond.