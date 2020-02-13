NJ State Arts Council Honors 28 Artists And Welcomes Vivian Scott Chew To Board

The New Jersey State Council on the Arts held its first public meeting of 2020 on Tuesday, February 11th at the Morris Museum in Morristown, where this year's Artist Fellowship awards were announced. In addition to announcing this year's Artist Fellowships, the meeting also included the swearing-in of the newest member of the Council board, Vivian Scott Chew.

"We are thrilled to welcome Vivian to the State Arts Council," said Arts Council Chair Elizabeth Mattson. "Through her extensive experience in arts and entertainment, Vivian will bring important insight to our grantmaking process while providing invaluable guidance to our staff as we take a fresh look at programs and initiatives. Vivian is an ardent champion for the arts, and we look forward to working with her to continue elevating the importance of the arts in New Jersey."

"I am excited to begin my term on the New Jersey State Council On The Arts," said Vivian Scott Chew. "What an honor to join a legacy of community service leaders who support the sustainability of established organizations while also working to engage new voices and communities! I look forward to advancing the cause of inclusion and education through the arts with this award winning team."

The Individual Artist Fellowships are competitive awards to New Jersey artists in 12 rotating disciplines granted solely on independent peer panel assessment of work samples. The anonymous process is focused on artistic quality, and awards may be used to help artists produce new work and advance their careers. New Jersey artists applied for awards this year in the categories of sculpture, choreography, poetry, and music composition. This program is carried out in partnership with the Mid Atlantic Arts Foundation, and is managed by the Council's Director of Artist Services, Danielle Bursk.





