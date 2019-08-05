NJ Ballet, Ruben Studdard, Salsa Explosion & Classic Journey On Sale at BergenPAC

New shows on sale at bergenPAC: Classic Journey Live! on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019 at 8 p.m.; Explosion de la Salsa de Ayer on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019 at 8 p.m.; Ruben Studdard sings Luther Vandross: An Evening of Luther Vandross on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019 at 8 p.m.; New Jersey Ballet's Nutcracker on Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 7-8, 2019 at 1 & 4:30 p.m.; New Jersey Ballet's Don Quixote on Saturday, April 18, 2020 at 8 p.m.; New Jersey Ballet's Cinderella on Sunday, April 19, 2020 at 1 & 4 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday, Aug. 9, 2019 at 11 a.m. at www.ticketmaster.com or by calling bergenPAC's Box Office at (201) 227-1030.

Classic Journey Live!

Classic Journey Live is a tribute to Journey unlike any other. Take a ride with Journey as they rise from their San Francisco roots to superstardom and international fame. Step back in time to experience the story as it begins with Gregg Rolie (David Krol) and legendary frontman Steve Perry (Larry Pascale) together on stage, performing the early hits, just as you remember them. Watch as the band transforms with Jonathan Cain (David Krol) and his trademark red grand piano and hear them play some of the biggest songs in rock history.

The clothes, hairstyles, lights, musical gear, stage, vocals and all the sounds that are Journey combine to create a living tribute to one of rock's greatest bands. Classic Journey Live is more than just a concert. This show features video excerpts of interviews and performances from the members of Journey themselves that make this an experience you won't soon forget.

Explosion de la Salsa de Ayer

Explosion de la Salsa de Ayer features Pupy Cantor, La Palabra, George Lamond, TKA, Anthony Colon, Kevin Ceballo, Nino Segarra, Raulin Rosendo, Frankie Vasquez, Jorge Luis and Orlando Collado for a fun and energetic night of salsa.

Ruben Studdard sings Luther Vandross: An Evening of Luther Vandross

Ruben Studdard won the second season of American Idol before earning a Grammy nomination for his debut album. "The Velvet Teddy Bear" went on to record several R&B albums, including 2018's Ruben Sings Luther - a tribute to his own idol. After a successful tour celebrating the soul legend's songs, Studdard returns to give fans another night with Luther.

New Jersey Ballet's Nutcracker

New Jersey Ballet has thrilled audiences for more than half a century with its spectacular performances. Audiences of all ages will feel the holiday magic when the toys come alive in beautiful fashion and dance to the beloved music of this tale.

New Jersey Ballet's Don Quixote

New Jersey Ballet has thrilled audiences for more than half a century with its spectacular performances accompanied by live orchestras. Don Quixote, accompanied by his loyal squire Sancho Panza, hit the road in search of the beloved Dulcinea and encounter a variety of adventures along the way in this beautiful ballet.

New Jersey Ballet's Cinderella

New Jersey Ballet has thrilled audiences for more than half a century with its spectacular performances. You know the setup: wicked stepsisters, a fairy godmother, some helpful animals and a prince carrying a glass slipper. Join Cinderella on her journey to find her happily ever after.

Tickets available at: www.ticketmaster.com or Box Office (201) 227-1030





Related Articles Shows View More New Jersey Stories

More Hot Stories For You