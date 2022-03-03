NICK TICKLE, FAIRY TALE ADVENTURE Comes To The Kelsey Theatre This Month

Children and families who love solving a good fairy tale detective story will enjoy the fun mystery, "Nick Tickle, Fairy Tale Detective" at Mercer County Community College's (MCCC's) Kelsey Theatre March 11-13. Kelsey Theatre is located on the college's West Windsor campus, 1200 Old Trenton Road.

Award winning director Diana Gilman Maurer of Ewing is happy to bring this adorable, off-beat interactive mystery to the Kelsey Stage.

The story of "Nick Tickle, Fairy Tale Detective" starts with Granny who can't tell her favorite fairy tales because someone is stealing all the props!

When breadcrumbs, magic beans, a basket of goodies and a glass slipper are all missing, the future of fairy tales is at stake. It's up to the title character to set things right. With detective reasoning and his connections to the fairy tale underworld (plus some dumb luck) Nick Tickle sets out to locate the mysterious figure who's been doing the pilfering. Of course, he may require some help from everyone in the audience to solve his toughest case ever, so join The Kelsey Players for a fun time with the whole family!

Who's Who in the Cast and Crew

The cast includes Timothy Horan of Rocky Hill as Nick Tickle; Haley Schmalbach of Hamilton as Goldilocks; Karen Bowen of Lakewood as Granny; Katherine Hanratty of East Windsor as Baby Bear; and Edward Liu of Princeton Junction as the Wolf.

The crew includes the talents of Stage Manager Melissa Gaynor of Hamilton; Set Designer John M. Maurer of Ewing; Lighting Designer M. Kitty Getlik of Hamilton; and Sound Designer Eric Collins of Ewing.

Tickets are $12 for adults, $10 for children, students and senior citizens. Tickets may be purchased online at KelseyTheatre.org or by calling the Kelsey Box Office at 609-570-3333. Tickets may also be ordered directly at https://ci.ovationtix.com/35232.

Please note: For everyone's protection masks must be worn in the theater and proof of vaccination or of a negative Covid test no older than 48 hours is required at the door.

Kelsey Theatre is located on the MCCC campus at 1200 Old Trenton Road, West Windsor Township, NJ. The theater is wheelchair accessible and free parking available next to the theater. Assisted listening devices are available upon request. For a complete listing of events, visit the Kelsey website at www.KelseyTheatre.org or call the box office at 609-570-3333.