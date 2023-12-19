NEW YEAR'S EVE EVE COUNTDOWN CONCERT Announced At The Growing Stage!

The Growing Stage, The Children's Theatre of New Jersey, located in the Historic Palace Theatre in Netcong will present a special New Year's Eve EVE Countdown Concert featuring 3 Time GRAMMY Nominees, Brady Rymer And the Little Band That Could on Saturday, December 30th at 11:00AM. This family friendly concert will feature singing and dancing plus a special countdown to noon.

After a decade-long career with RCA Records jam band From Good Homes, recording and touring with acts from the Dave Matthews Band to Bob Dylan and Bob Weir's Ratdog, Brady Rymer ventured into family music as he started his own family, releasing Good Morning, Gus in 2000.

Since then, he has released ten CDs, including 2017's GRAMMY-nominated Press Play, 2014's GRAMMY-nominated Just Say Hi! and the 2008 GRAMMY-nominated Here Comes Brady Rymer and the Little Band That Could. His most recent album, Under the Big Umbrella, was inspired by and written with students & teachers. It's a collection of songs full of hope for a future with room for everyone. Brady and the Little Band That Could invite us to join them in a place where individuality is celebrated, and kindness wins the day.

Ticket prices are $20 for adults & seniors and $15 for children. Party hats and noisemakers will be provided! To purchase tickets, please visit Click Here or call (973) 347-4946.

The Growing Stage's programs are made possible, in part, by funding from the New Jersey State Council on the Arts, and contributions from numerous corporations, foundations, and individuals. The Growing Stage continues to nurture the development of the performing arts through education, and to create, produce, and perform works that engage the entire family.