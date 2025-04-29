Multi-Award-Winning Virtuoso Pianist Sophia Agranovich To Perform In Candlelit Concert

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Internationally acclaimed pianist, recording artist and educator Sophia Agranovich will perform a candlelight solo recital at the Hunter Hall on Saturday, May 17, at 7:00 PM.

The program opens with Schumann's storm-swept Sonata No. 2 in G minor, followed by Chopin's Ballade No. 4 in F minor-a masterpiece of poetic storytelling and dramatic depth. Schumann's "Widmung," reimagined by Liszt, soars with romantic fervor. The evening reaches its climax with Liszt's Sonata in B minor-a monumental journey of passion, turmoil, and transcendence.

Sophia Agranovich will perform the same program at the Watchung Arts Center in Watchung, NJ on June 7th, and, with addition of the "Tempest" Sonata by Beethoven - at her summer European tour in Munchen, Vienna and Rome.

Sophia Agranovich, a multi-award-winning pianist, recording artist, educator, and artistic director, is lauded as "a bold, daring pianist in the tradition of the Golden Age Romantics" , "a tigress of the keyboard" by Fanfare magazine, and "one of the most accomplished classical pianists of her day" by OneWorld Music Radio. Her performances are praised for "orison of uncommon beauty" by Audiophile, "interpretation that dares to be different", and "magnificent shading and superior musicianship" by American Record Guide.

A Steinway Artist, Sophia Agranovich has graced concert stages across the USA, Europe, Israel, and Canada. Recent solo performances include concerts at the Pennautier Festival and Juan-les-Pins in France, where she premiered compositions dedicated to her by Françoise Choveaux, as well as invitations to China and Brazil. Among her notable venues are David Geffen Hall at Lincoln Center, Carnegie Hall, Merkin Hall, Bargemusic, Salle Cortot, Théâtre Na Loba, American Cathedral in Paris, Sala Baldini, Teatro di Marcello, Kaiser Hall, Ehrbarsaal, and Gesellschaft für Musiktheater. Agranovich has collaborated with prominent musicians, award-winning Emmy, Grammy, and Billboard top 10 artists, and members of major orchestras.

Sophia Agranovich's 11-album discography has received rave critical acclaim. Her recordings encompass a diverse range of repertoire, and are consistently charting in the top 10 across all musical genres on One World Music Radio and World Top Radio Airplay Charts.

Agranovich's musical accolades include First Place Wins at the Mykola Lysenko International Competition (former Ukrainian Young Artists Competition), The American Prize in Piano Solo, and the Bergen Philharmonic Competition. She is a recipient of 3 Gold and 16 Silver Medals from Global Music Awards, 4 Gold awards from One Earth Awards, 2 Best Instrumentalist awards from InterContinental Music Awards, 2 Gold Medals from Prestige Music Awards, Best Classical Artist and Best Classical Solo from World Entertainment Awards, Best Classical Solo / Best Classical Album / Hall of Fame from Akademia Music Awards; 6 Best Classical Piano Albums and Best Classical Performance from Clouzine International Music Awards, 3 Best Classical Artist / Best Female Classical Artist / 4 Best Classical Recording / Best Instrumental Recording from Radio Music Awards, Best Classical Recording and Hall of Fame from Indie Music Channel, 12 Platinum / 3 Gold / 2 Instrumentalist of the Year awards from LIT International Music Awards, Best Classical Album from One World Music Radio, Steinway Top Teacher Award, Industry Leader and Albert Nelson Marquis Lifetime Achievement Awards and more.

Her recordings and live concerts are broadcast worldwide, reaching audiences in Brazil, Canada, Berlin, Munich, Rome, New Zealand, Ivory Coast, London, Tokyo, Osaka, Paris, Tel-Aviv, and across the United States. She was featured at WMNR Fine Arts Radio, NPR WLPR-FM "Art on the Air", Grand101.1 FM, WQXR Greene Space live with Elliott Forrest, on WWFM "Between the Keys" with Jed Distler, WWFM "Piano Matters" and WQXR "Reflections from the Keyboard" with David Dubal.

Born in Ukraine, Sophia Agranovich won the Mykola Lysenko International Competition at just 10 years old. Her concerts were broadcasted nationally. Agranovich studied with distinguished professors Anna Stolarevich and Alexander Edelmann, peers of Vladimir Horowitz in the class of Felix Blumenfeld and disciples of Heinrich Neuhaus. She later continued her studies at the Juilliard School in New York, under legendary professors Sascha Gorodnitzki and Nadia Reisenberg, earning Bachelor and Master Degrees with full scholarship and a Fellowship teaching Piano Minor at Juilliard. She deferred her pursuit of a Doctorate at Columbia University to raise a family, which led her to a successful 23-year career in Information Technology and studies in naturopathy and holistic disciplines.

Sophia Agranovich is an esteemed pedagogue and recipient of numerous teaching awards. Her students have achieved top prizes in regional, national, and international competitions, performing at notable venues. Agranovich is listed in "Who's Who in America" and "Who's Who in the World". She is a voting member of NARAS, GrammyU Mentor, Artistic Director of the classical music series at the Watchung Arts Center, and Program Chair of the Music Educators Association of New Jersey.

For more information, visit https://sophiagranovich.com

