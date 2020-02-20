Mosaic Dance Theater Company Presents LINKED BY TRADITION

Mosaic Dance Theater Company (MDTC), in association with Mount St. Dominic Academy, presents a weekend celebration of dance from India, Spain, and the Near East. The weekend schedule of events includes a community dance workshop on Saturday, March 21 from 1:30 to 3:00pm, and a theatrical concert on Sunday, March 22 at 3:00pm, with a post-show Q&A with the artists.

The programs will be presented at the Doris M. Byrne Performing Arts Center at Mount St. Dominic Academy, 3 Ryerson Ave., Caldwell, NJ 07006. All events are presented free of charge. Reservations for the performance, and registration for the workshops are strongly recommended, and can be made online at http://www.BrownPaperTickets.com/event/4498542, or call 1-800-838-3006. For additional information, visit www.MosaicDanceTheaterCo.org.

Dancers and non-dancers alike are encouraged to attend the 90-minute community workshop on Saturday, March 21 from 1:30 to 3:00pm, where they will learn the very basics of Middle Eastern, Flamenco, and Indian dance, in 3 back-to-back mini-classes taught by three master dancers/teachers: Samara Adell, MDTC's Artistic Director for Dance, and world-renowned protégé of the late master Ibrahim Farrah will teach Middle Eastern dance; Antonia Messina of Maplewood, international performer and founder of Viva FlamencoNJ heads the Flamenco class, and Rimli Roy, founder of Jersey City's Surati for Performing Arts, and Indian dance visionary conducts the class in Indian dance. A shorter, gentler workshop will be offered for seniors and persons with disabilities from 1:30 to 2:15pm.

Linked by Tradition, the performance on Sunday, March 22, starting at 3:00pm features these three distinct yet related dance traditions in a theatrical concert, followed by a Q&A with the artists. MDTC will present dances from Turkey, Egypt, Lebanon, Saudi Arabia, Morocco, and Greece. Performing for MDTC are Samara Adell, Morgiana Celeste Varricchio, Nina Brewton, Kaitlin Hines-Vargas, and Danielle Hartman. The flamenco portion by will include live guitar music and song, passionate dance, colorful costumes and audience participation for this fabulous gypsy art form from Southern Spain. Joining Viva FlamencoNJ director Antonia Messina are flamenco guitarist Ivan Max, dancer/singer Aurora Reyes, and dancer Krystina Cardenas. Rimli Roy and dancer Ashwin Kumar of Surati for Performing Arts will perform ancient Indian classical dance and a combination of traditional classical, folk and contemporary inspired creative dance choreographies.

Based in Glen Ridge, N.J., MDTC is dedicated to the dance and folkloric traditions of the Mediterranean region. The Company's original dance, theater, and educational programs celebrate the rich diversity of cultures of the lands of North Africa, the Middle East, and Southern Europe. The dances and music, the stories and myths, and the history and legends of this fascinating area form the wellspring of inspiration for MDTC's creative vision. Founded in 2003 by Producing Artistic Director Morgiana Celeste Varricchio, this critically acclaimed company is known for its artistry and authenticity, not only in creating the original works that comprise its repertory, but also in faithfully researching their origins to ensure cultural integrity. Touring nationally to performing arts venues, universities, schools, and community institutions, the Company is the recipient of the Sunshine Award for its contribution to the performing arts, recognized by NARAS (National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences) and the United Nations.

Mount St. Dominic Academy, established by the Sisters of St. Dominic of Caldwell in 1892, is a Catholic, college preparatory school for young women, dedicated to the education of young women from a variety of ethnic, religious and economic backgrounds. The Mount community is committed to seeking the Truth in all aspects of life. The students are able to realize their individual gifts and talents in an atmosphere that fosters academic excellence, respect for diversity, appreciation for the gifts of creation, and moral integrity.





